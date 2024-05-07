Nintendo confirms Switch successor with full reveal coming soon

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch’s successor will be announced sometime this financial year, but not in the next Nintendo Direct.

Revealed nearly nine years ago, and now in its seventh year, the Nintendo Switch has become one of the company’s second-most-successful consoles, with fans eagerly anticipating a successor.

After years of rumors, Nintendo has finally confirmed that the Switch’s successor is in the works, with its reveal happening sometime within the current financial year.

Announced by Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa on the company’s X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.”

He explains that the reveal will not be coming in the next Nintendo Direct happening in June, commenting, “We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

Nintendo’s current financial year will end in March 2025, so fans will get a look at the Switch’s successor before then. The original Nintendo Switch reveal trailer was released in October of 2016, before the eventual release of the Nintendo Switch on March 3, 2017, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo’s financial position is quite different from 2016, however, and with the Nintendo Switch now approaching 140m units sold, Nintendo likely still wants a year of strong software sales, especially in the upcoming Holiday season.

With games like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the horizon, Nintendo clearly has plenty of plans for Nintendo Switch in its final years. Meanwhile, some reports have revealed that Nintendo showcased a prototype of the Nintendo Switch successor recently, alongside an upscaled demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It’s currently unclear when a full reveal of the Nintendo Switch successor might occur, with the console rumored to feature modern technology like DLSS, alongside leaks that claim it will also feature a revamped Joy-Con design. But. with Nintendo themselves confirming their next Nintendo Direct will have no mention of it, there is more original Switch software on the way to keep fans happy in the coming months.

