Gaming

Microsoft closes the developers behind Hi-Fi Rush & Redfall in shocking cuts

Jessica Filby
Hifi rushTango Gameworks

In a shocking series of cuts, Microsoft has announced closures to multiple Bethesda Studios, including Redfall devs Arcane Austin, Hi-Fi Rush makers Tango Gameworks, and two other key studios, Roundhouse Games and Alpha Dog Games.

As announced through the Tango Gameworks X page, and revealed in an IGN post, Arcane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Games will be closing permanently, while Roundhouse Games will be joining ZeniMax Online Studios to work on Elder Scrolls Online instead.

This announcement comes just a year after Redfall’s challenging release, which was met with poor review scores, plenty of bugs, and a pretty disgruntled fanbase. However, Tango Gameworks also notably published Hi-Fi Rush, a surprise release that was loved among players and received extremely high review scores, with many enjoying the musical take on the platform genre.

Nevertheless, Microsoft has made the decision to close three influential studios to “invest more deeply in our portfolio of games and new IP.”

The above was included in an email sent to the employees, as reported by IGN. It also details that “These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades.”

The likes of Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Starfield), Arkane Lyon (Marvel’s Blade), Machine Games (Indiana Jones and The Great Circle), and id Software (Doom) have been unaffected by these layoffs.

Related Topics

Hi-Fi RushMicrosoftRedfall

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

