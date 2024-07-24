Once Human codes (July 2024)

Once Human codes are perfect for any player looking to grab a few free rewards, from new vehicle skins, Energy Links, Activators, and so much more.

Few things are as useful in a game as their codes. These handy elements can give new or veteran players a simple boost to get them further in the game, or just save their lives when their character gets into trouble.

However, just like Twitch Drops these codes are usually pretty coveted and don’t always last long. So, with that in mind, here are all the currently active, and expired Once Human codes, as well as how to redeem them.

All active Once Human codes & rewards

Currently, as of July 24, 2024, there are 6 codes available to redeem in Once Human, all have been verified and checked in-game to ensure they’re active.

Code Items CDYM4MXDNH 200x Energy Link

2 Sanity Gummies ONCEHUMAN0710 Camouflage (Vehicle skin color) OH000007 300x Energy Link

2x Activator

1x Adrenaline Shot HYD7MY66RT 300x Energy Link

2x Activator

1x Adrenaline Shot FCNX8NHXJ7 300x Energy Link

2x Activator

1x Adrenaline Shot (Choose one of the following codes)

ONCEHUMANTBG

ONCEHUMANKFBT

ONCEHUMANIGP

ONCEHUMANJRPT

ONCEHUMANTBG

ONCEHUMANMMOB 300x Energy Link

2x Activator

1x Adrenaline Shot

There’s no word regarding when these codes will expire, but when they do, we’ll move them over to expired and update accordingly.

It’s also worth noting that the last set of codes are creator codes, meaning you can only choose one to get the reward. However, they all give players the same reward, so they’re all equal in their value and uses.

How to redeem codes

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Once Human is relatively simple, and players don’t have to be a certain level or reach a specific quest to unlock the ability.

To redeem codes in Once Human, follow these steps:

Head to the Shop Event tab by pressing ESC. Select ‘Events‘. Click on Redeem Code. Paste in the currently active codes.









It’s worth remembering that codes are case-sensitive, so be sure to copy and paste them into your game, to avoid any mistypes or problems.

List of expired codes

Currently, there aren’t any expired Once Human codes, but when they do expire, we’ll be listing them here.

So be sure to redeem your rewards soon to avoid any disappointment or lost loot.

What are Once Human codes used for?

Codes are extremely useful in Once Human, as they grant you free Energy Links, Activators, Adrenaline Shots, or even a new skin for your vehicles.

STARRY STUDIO Whether it’s new skins for your bike or healing, Once Human codes are extremely useful.

Energy Links are a vital resource for fast traveling, unlocking Memetics, and so much more, while Adrenaline acts as your primary healing resource when you go down. Then, Activators serve as your main healing resource and work perfectly when increasing your HP recovery.

Those are all the currently active codes in Once Human, once you’ve redeemed your codes and grabbed all the loot, be sure to check out how to find all Ores in the apocalyptic game or how to get Fireproof Plastic and Refined Parts.