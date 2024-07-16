Dress to Impress codes are great for redeeming accessories and cosmetics, so here’s every available code for July 2024.

Dress to Impress has you playing dress up with your character to compete against other players. You need to try and look the best before the fashion show begins, and if you can’t find a suitable outfit, redeemable codes can help you out.

To help you on your journey in the fashion industry, here’s a list of all active Dress to Impress codes available for July 2024.

Article continues after ad

Dress to Impress codes for July 2024

C4LLMEHH4LEY – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards LANATUTU – Special Skirt

– Special Skirt ITSJUSTNICHOLAS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards CHOOPIE10K – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards M3RM4ID – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SUBM15CY – Pearl Necklace and Eyelashes

– Pearl Necklace and Eyelashes LABOOTS – Special Boots

– Special Boots IBELLASLAY – Special Hair

– Special Hair LANABOW – Special Bow

– Special Bow LEAHASHE – Special Tracksuit

– Special Tracksuit LANA – Special Shirt, Shorts, and Leg Warmers

– Special Shirt, Shorts, and Leg Warmers REWARD4CLASS1C – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ASHLEYBUNNI – Bunny Slippers

– Bunny Slippers TEKKYOOZ – Special Bag

Dress To Impress Group/ Screenshot captured by Dexerto Dress to Impress allows you to dress up your character in creative ways.

There are currently 14 active Dress to Impress codes, confirmed as of July 16, 2024.

How to redeem Dress to Impress codes

Follow the steps below to redeem Dress to Impress codes:

Head to the game’s official Roblox page and launch it.

Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen which is represented by a handbag.

on the left side of the screen which is represented by a handbag. Input a working code into the box that appears.

Click on the tick mark .

. You’ll instantly get your rewards.

Dress To Impress Group/ Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Are there any expired codes for Dress to Impress?

There are currently no expired codes for Dress to Impress.

However, we’ll keep this article updated with any codes that expire, so make sure you bookmark it and check back.

What are Dress to Impress codes used for?

Dress to Impress codes reward you with various cosmetic items and outfits, including boots, dresses, pairs of pants, and even hairstyles for your character. You can use these items to style your character according to the lobby’s theme and become the best-looking player amongst other aspiring fashionistas.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dress to Impress is just one of the many games on Roblox that supports codes. If you’re interested in some of the other ones, make sure to check out our Pet Simulator X codes, Anime Dimensions codes, and YBA codes guides.