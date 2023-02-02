Sons of the Forest co-op: How many players does multiplayer support?

If you are wondering how many players can play Sons of the Forest in co-op mode, our guide has everything you need to know.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the popular survival game The Forest. After a severe plane crash in the first game, you get to survive on a not-so-deserted forested peninsula and uncover all its secrets. The sequel carries on from the cliffhanger that players were left on, embarking on a journey filled with new challenges and experiences.

If you’ve played the prequel, you may know that you can play the game with friends in co-op. This can be an extremely fun experience. With that said, is Sons of the Forest co-op also playable in co-op? Let’s find out.

Endnight Games The graphics in the game look much more realistic than in its prequel.

Can you play Sons of the Forest in co-op?

Yes, a total of eight players can play Sons of the Forest in co-op mode. Even The Forest also allowed eight players to survive the forested peninsula and it’s no different this time.

Players will be able to team up via online co-op only as the game doesn’t support local co-op.

How to play Sons of the Forest in co-op mode?

The steps to play the game in co-op (multiplayer) mode should be similar to its prequel. You’ll need to fire up the game, create a lobby, and invite each of your friends individually from the friend list.

At the time of writing, the game is yet to be released. We will make sure to update the section as soon as we have the right info. So, be sure to bookmark this page to not miss out on our future updates.

Sons of the Forest releases worldwide on February 23, 2023, for Windows PC via Steam.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about the multiplayer or co-op mode of Sons of the Forest. Be sure to check our gaming page to keep yourself updated with all the latest news and updates.

