Is Sons of the Forest coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With the launch of Sons of the Forest right around the corner, is the game coming to Xbox Game Pass? Our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to 2014’s survivor horror game and is soon about to release for PC. Its prequel, The Forest, is quite popular and is one of Steam’s most-played survival games.

This game continues the story after The Forest left its players on a cliffhanger. With enhanced visuals and realistic graphics, Sons of the Forest marks the beginning of a new journey filled with jumpscares and horror throughout.

Now that the game is nearing its launch, will it be released on the Xbox Game Pass? Let’s find out.

Endnight Games The graphics in the game look much more realistic than in its prequel.

Is Sons of the Forest on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, there are no signs of the game arriving on the Xbox Game Pass. At the time of writing, the game is scheduled to release only for the PC platform via Steam.

Although The Forest did release for PlayStation 4 later down the line, it did not release for the Xbox platform. As a result, it is highly unlikely Sons of the Forest will ever arrive on the Xbox consoles and Game Pass.

Sons of the Forest releases worldwide on February 23, 2023, for PC.

