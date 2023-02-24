How to collect water in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is anything but forgiving when it comes to eating and drinking, instantly making you thirsty upon the initial crash. So, here’s how to drink water and build a water collector in Sons of Forest to ensure you don’t falter as soon as you begin.

Sons of the Forest is a thrilling horror survival game where you’re thrown straight into the middle of a mysterious forest after a terrible crash. Unfortunately, as soon as you land into the location you find out that the character is both hungry and thirsty, meaning you’ll need to prioritize survival before true exploration can occur.

Article continues after ad

However, with the game not being too beginner friendly, many struggle to work out how to drink water in Sons of the Forest, as well as how to collect this vital resource. So, here’s how to drink water and build a water collector to help you on your way through this terrible forest.

How to drink water in Sons of the Forest

Endnight Games Water is a lifesaving resource in this survival game.

The first thing you’ll want to do if you need water at the beginning of the game is to look through the various suitcases and crates. You’ll get at least one drink from these resources.

However, that only lasts you so long, so you’ll then needs to look for water. To do this, open up your GPS map (press M) and look for a river or lake, it has to be fresh water.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve found one, head over to that body of water and crouch down near the edge. You’ll need to be holding nothing to drink so make sure your hands are empty before crouching down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Then, press the interact button near the water and you should watch your thirst meter increase.

How to build a water collector in Sons of the Forest

Sure, heading to the nearest lake or river is an easy way to fill your thirst meter, but it does limit how far you can explore if you need to keep heading back to a reliable source of water. This is why you want to be building a water collector as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

There are two ways to create a water collector in Sons of the Forest. The first is to kill a large sea turtle and harvest a Turtle Shell. You can turn this into a handy water collector by crafting and placing it on the ground. When it’s raining the item will collect water.

The next way is to locate a 3D printer in the forest. This will let you craft a canteen, which is a handy resource for drinking on the go. Although it’s likely you’ll find this location a little later in the game.

That’s how you can drink water in Sons of the Forest along with how to make a Water Collector to keep that water coming. For more Sons of the Forest guides, take a look at our handy hub.