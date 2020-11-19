Shroud says he's "scared to know" why Twitch banned Dr Disrespect - Dexerto

The silence surrounding Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm’s Twitch ban has led to a lot of speculation in the community and even streaming giant Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek recently commented on the worrying lack of information.

Almost five months after the punishment, both Twitch and Doc have not given an official reason behind his ban, with important members of the community still seemingly unaware of the reasons behind it.

On a recent stream, shroud was answering some viewer questions and the topic of the Doc came after a short discussion about Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s recent Twitch ban.

A viewer asked shroud if he was mad about his inability to play with Dr Disrespect on stream because of Twitch, and the popular streamer took the opportunity to dive into what’s really been bothering him.

“No. I would say I am more upset that I don’t know what it is…” stated the former CSGO player.

To everyone’s surprise, Twitch permanently banned Dr Disrespect on June 26, 2020.

The suspension is widely considered to be one of Twitch’s most controversial moments as the Two-Time was arguably the most popular name on the Amazon-owned platform.

As time passed, speculation about the ban being the result of DMCA claims faded as both parties declined to comment on the situation.

Shroud confessed that while he is curious about the ban, the silence surrounding the situation concerns him.

“If it was something nonchalant…we would know,” he stated.

He followed up by explaining how companies are more likely to keep something secret the more serious the situation is, mentioning the extraordinary abilities of the Twitch legal team.

100 Thieves’ CEO and Founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag was also careful about speculating on the reasons for the ban, stating that nobody has a clue on the situation.

Dr Disrespect had previously hinted at the reason behind his ban, with the former “face of Twitch” implying that Twitch decided to get rid of him to save money and enable the signing of shroud and Richard ‘Ninja’ Blevins following the termination of their Mixer contracts.

Shroud was quick to dismiss these claims, stating that it would be in Twitch’s best interests to have all three streamers on their platform.