Summit1g shuts down rumors he's quitting Twitch after clip goes viral - Dexerto

Summit1g shuts down rumors he’s quitting Twitch after clip goes viral

Published: 19/Nov/2020 15:33

by Alex Garton
summit1g

Summit1g

A viral clip of Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar had put much of his community on notice, stating he was going to quit streaming to pursue another passion, though he’s now moved to debunk those rumors. 

Summit is one of the most popular variety streamers on the platform. With over five million followers and a dedicated audience that tune into every stream on his channel, he’s become a household name in the Twitch community.

As with any popular streamer, his viewers often like to clip entertaining parts of his stream to replay and share. A clip from one of summit’s latest streams went viral on November 18  as the video showed the streamer stating he was quitting Twitch to make a video game, which was obviously shocking for everybody who follows the former CSGO player.

summit1g twitch
Summit1g / Twitch
Summit1g signed a new contract on Twitch back in May, 2020.

Summit shuts down rumors he is quitting Twitch

Twitch clips are a great feature that can be used to capture interesting and exciting moments from a stream. However, the clips themselves can often be taken out of context by wider audiences.

That’s exactly what happened when summit decided to make a joke on stream about ending his contract with Twitch.

During the viral trimmed video, he says: “I have decided that I am going to end my contract with Twitch and take on the next chapter of my life, which is making a video game. So, I’m out.”

The clip is deceptively believable on its own without the context of the stream. Summit maintains a straight face and his body language suggests he’s revealing some huge news to his fanbase.

However, the clip ends just before summit lets out a laugh about what he just said. He even goes onto talk about why quitting streaming as a whole would never make sense to him.

Despite this, the clip garnered a lot of attention, spreading the rumor that summit was planning on quitting streaming. To clear up any false information, summit took to Twitter to confirm that the clip was being taken “out of context” and that he’s “not stopping anytime soon” if it’s up to him.

Although this moment itself was a joke, the idea of summit making his own video game appealed to a lot of his fanbase.

A number of his fans theorized in the replies to his tweet on what features a game made by summit would include. It’s fair to say that with all the games summit plays, he’d have a good idea of what players would be looking for in a title – having played hundreds of hours of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Sea of Thieves, and other titles during his Twitch run.

Rumors like this show how easy it is for false information to be spread, that’s for sure. It’s important for viewers to check multiple sources before taking the information in a clip as the full story.

For now, the good news is that summit isn’t going anywhere – but it’s still a shame we won’t be getting a video game from him anytime soon.

Day6’s Jae Park calls out “toxic” side of the K-Pop community

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:28

by Dexerto
Day6's Jae streaming on Twitch
Twitch: eaJParkOfficial

K-Pop star Jae Park from the band Day6 has outlined his thoughts on the pattern of “toxic” behavior from people on the internet, after reacting to hate comments live on a Twitch stream.

Day6 is a hugely popular five member K-Pop group that debuted in 2015, that has since gone on to secure a substantial fan base both in Korea and worldwide.

Jae is a vocalist and electric guitarist for the band, and while he originally grew up in the US, he moved to Korea when he was offered a contract with an entertainment company following his participation in a reality show.

It’s safe to say that the K-Pop industry is a booming one, and with its recent surge in popularity across the globe, a new crop of passionate fans have joined the ever-expanding community to support their favorite artists.

OfflineTV Jae Park Collab
OfflineTV / Instagram: Jae Park
Jae has been making waves on Twitch, and even collaborated OfflineTV.

However, it’s no secret that sometimes things can be taken to the extreme by certain people, leaving the reputation of the industry as a whole at stake. No one is more aware of this than the stars themselves, and in his November 17 stream, Jae shared his thoughts on the issue.

Jae Park shares his opinion on cancel culture

Initially, he shared a hate comment he once received online where somebody said “I like Jae better when he speaks Korean because he has less of an opinion.” Jae responded “isn’t that crazy” and added that “apparently opinions are cancellable offenses now.”

Jae went on to explain that “I don’t think they’re being rude. This is what I think is happening. I think the younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

“The sad truth is that eventually within, I’d say within the next decade, all our faces are gonna be plastered onto our socials. They may be 14, 15, 12, even 20 or 30 now, what happens in ten years when they’re trying to get a job?… And they have this incredible history of toxic behavior plastered on their social media accounts. What happens then?”

He continued, “there’s a certain type of weight attached to that, and eventually, it’s not gonna be karma, it’s gonna be exactly what you said showing up on your feed ten years from now.” The chat was flooded with support for the star, with many who agreed with his point of view.

Jae continues to grow his Twitch following which currently sits at a little over 248,000, playing games like Detroit: Become Human and Among Us.