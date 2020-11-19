Summit1g shuts down rumors he's quitting Twitch after clip goes viral - Dexerto

A viral clip of Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar had put much of his community on notice, stating he was going to quit streaming to pursue another passion, though he’s now moved to debunk those rumors.

Summit is one of the most popular variety streamers on the platform. With over five million followers and a dedicated audience that tune into every stream on his channel, he’s become a household name in the Twitch community.

As with any popular streamer, his viewers often like to clip entertaining parts of his stream to replay and share. A clip from one of summit’s latest streams went viral on November 18 as the video showed the streamer stating he was quitting Twitch to make a video game, which was obviously shocking for everybody who follows the former CSGO player.

Summit shuts down rumors he is quitting Twitch

Twitch clips are a great feature that can be used to capture interesting and exciting moments from a stream. However, the clips themselves can often be taken out of context by wider audiences.

That’s exactly what happened when summit decided to make a joke on stream about ending his contract with Twitch.

During the viral trimmed video, he says: “I have decided that I am going to end my contract with Twitch and take on the next chapter of my life, which is making a video game. So, I’m out.”

The clip is deceptively believable on its own without the context of the stream. Summit maintains a straight face and his body language suggests he’s revealing some huge news to his fanbase.

However, the clip ends just before summit lets out a laugh about what he just said. He even goes onto talk about why quitting streaming as a whole would never make sense to him.

Despite this, the clip garnered a lot of attention, spreading the rumor that summit was planning on quitting streaming. To clear up any false information, summit took to Twitter to confirm that the clip was being taken “out of context” and that he’s “not stopping anytime soon” if it’s up to him.

I’m surprised so many ppl fell for an out of context clip of me quitting streaming. It was a joke, not stopping anytime soon if it’s up to me. Just wanted to clear that up in case ppl come to my twitter worried lol. — summit1g (@summit1g) November 19, 2020

Although this moment itself was a joke, the idea of summit making his own video game appealed to a lot of his fanbase.

A number of his fans theorized in the replies to his tweet on what features a game made by summit would include. It’s fair to say that with all the games summit plays, he’d have a good idea of what players would be looking for in a title – having played hundreds of hours of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Sea of Thieves, and other titles during his Twitch run.

Battle royale with building except it has patch notes good updated and half decent servers 🤯 — NoahWPlays (@NoahWPlays) November 19, 2020

Rumors like this show how easy it is for false information to be spread, that’s for sure. It’s important for viewers to check multiple sources before taking the information in a clip as the full story.

For now, the good news is that summit isn’t going anywhere – but it’s still a shame we won’t be getting a video game from him anytime soon.