xQc banned from Twitch after Fall Guys stream sniping controversy - Dexerto

Twitch has taken action against its most-watched broadcaster, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, following controversy during the GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals event.

xQc was accused of ‘stream sniping’ opponents during the Fall Guys portion of the event, which landed him in hot water with other big-name streamers, including shroud, DrLupo and tyler1.

xQc has been temporarily suspended from Twitch for stream sniping in Twitch Rivals

Twitch has also banned him from Twitch Rivals events for 6 months

He must forfeit his prize money from GlitchCon

xQc is currently the most-watched, and highest-earning, broadcaster on the platform

Shroud and tyler1 both speculated that he could face a ban from the platform, although wondered if Twitch would be lenient given Lengyel’s status on the platform. He was by far the most-watched streamer in terms of hours watched throughout October 2020.

xQc banned after stream sniping

However, stream sniping is explicitly mentioned as a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines, and all broadcasters are held to the same standard.

In addition to his temporary ban from the platform, the length of which has not been clarified at the time of writing, xQc is also banned from all Twitch Rivals events for six months

He has also forfeited his prize money from the GlitchCon 2020 event.

At GlitchCon our player conduct rules were violated. We require all participants to abide by the same rules in order to play in a tournament. As a result, xQc has been issued a temporary Twitch account suspension, a temporary Twitch Rivals ban & forfeited associated prize money. pic.twitter.com/SA8umOdS9E — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) November 18, 2020

xQc immediately apologized for his actions in the aftermath of the stream sniping fiasco, and asked his fans not to defend him. He admitted it was wrong: “I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry.”

This is xQc’s fourth suspension from Twitch in as many years. The statement from Twitch Rivals reads: “We take Twitch Rivals player conduct extremely seriously. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be taken lightly.”

The ban is of particular note, as it is one of the very rare times Twitch will take action against one of it’s top streamers. According to reports, xQc was the highest-earning streamer on all of Twitch throughout 2020.