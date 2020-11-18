 xQc banned from Twitch after Fall Guys stream sniping controversy - Dexerto
xQc banned from Twitch after Fall Guys stream sniping controversy

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:20 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 18:48

by Calum Patterson
Twitch: xQc

Twitch xQc

Twitch has taken action against its most-watched broadcaster, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, following controversy during the GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals event.

xQc was accused of ‘stream sniping’ opponents during the Fall Guys portion of the event, which landed him in hot water with other big-name streamers, including shroud, DrLupo and tyler1.

  • xQc has been temporarily suspended from Twitch for stream sniping in Twitch Rivals
  • Twitch has also banned him from Twitch Rivals events for 6 months
  • He must forfeit his prize money from GlitchCon
  • xQc is currently the most-watched, and highest-earning, broadcaster on the platform

Shroud and tyler1 both speculated that he could face a ban from the platform, although wondered if Twitch would be lenient given Lengyel’s status on the platform. He was by far the most-watched streamer in terms of hours watched throughout October 2020.

xQc while live streaming on Twitch
Twitch/xQc
xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

xQc banned after stream sniping

However, stream sniping is explicitly mentioned as a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines, and all broadcasters are held to the same standard.

In addition to his temporary ban from the platform, the length of which has not been clarified at the time of writing, xQc is also banned from all Twitch Rivals events for six months

He has also forfeited his prize money from the GlitchCon 2020 event.

xQc immediately apologized for his actions in the aftermath of the stream sniping fiasco, and asked his fans not to defend him. He admitted it was wrong: “I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry.”

This is xQc’s fourth suspension from Twitch in as many years. The statement from Twitch Rivals reads: “We take Twitch Rivals player conduct extremely seriously. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be taken lightly.”

The ban is of particular note, as it is one of the very rare times Twitch will take action against one of it’s top streamers. According to reports, xQc was the highest-earning streamer on all of Twitch throughout 2020.

Mike Majlak explains why he made a big mistake with Lana break up

Published: 18/Nov/2020 17:32

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak has explained in the latest episode of his vlog series “The Night Shift” why he made a big mistake breaking up with his girlfriend Lana.

At the end of October, Mike confirmed that he had broken up with Lana after rumors surfaced on the internet. He explained that it boiled down to the fact that they wanted different things in life.

The decision saddened them both, but they decided it made sense in the long run and parted ways on good terms. Still, it was unexpected news that left their many fans stunned.

Only a week later Lana appeared in a Twitch stream confirming that the two were back together. Mike briefly explained that he’d made a rushed decision in breaking up with her and now they’re very much looking forward to the future.

Mike Majlak Lana Rhoades Breakup
Mike Majlak / Lana Rhoades
Mike and Lana were together for 10 months before briefly breaking up in October

On Tuesday, October 17, Mike expressed that he felt he owed a full explanation to his fans, first reflecting on the initial video announcing the split: “As you guys know I put out a video two weeks ago very succinctly explaining the breakup that I was so sure I was going through at the time.

“Not too long after that video came out me and Amara [Lana’s real name] had a conversation. We talked about things, we level set our expectations and I quickly realized this was someone that I wanted to continue to be a part of my life.”

He admitted he made a mistake and that the break-up announcement was premature. He continued “it was just something I was feeling at the time and I rushed, made a mistake, and it is what it is.”

Mike explained that they’re working on their future together too: “long story short me and Amara are continuing to work on the relationship. There are no promises made. I don’t know what’s gonna happen over the next couple of weeks or months.”

He finally added that his vlog series ended up becoming primarily content around their relationship, that it added pressure on them as a couple, and that the content would be changing as a result.

“One thing is for sure you’re gonna start to see a change here in the content on the Night Shift we’re gonna get back to guest-based content and what was the original essence of the Night Shift…now it’s back to business”