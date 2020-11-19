 Shroud explains why xQc's Twitch ban "doesn't mean anything" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Shroud explains why xQc’s Twitch ban “doesn’t mean anything”

Published: 19/Nov/2020 7:28 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 7:47

by Andrew Amos
xQc and shroud
Twitter: xQc / Twitch: shroud

Share

shroud xQc

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek played a big role in bringing attention to Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel stream sniping during the Glitchcon Twitch Rivals Fall Guys event. However, the star streamer believed the French-Canadian’s ban “doesn’t mean anything.”

Twitch legend xQc has been banned from the platform for seven days after complaints were raised about the French-Canadian stream sniping during a Twitch Rivals event.

He was called out by shroud and a host of other streamers for allegedly targeting their lobbies during the event. However, Grzesiek believes that at the end of the day, Twitch suspending xQc “doesn’t mean anything.”

Shroud initially thought xQc was going to escape the ban hammer after a lack of community outrage. Once the suspension was handed down though, the fact it was temporary meant xQc has the chance to come back “stronger than ever.” He also drew parallels to Dr Disrespect’s bathroom ban after E3 2019.

“I actually didn’t think he was going to get banned. A lot of people were saying it was blown out of proportion. I think it was the opposite ⁠— I thought it wasn’t blown up enough, and I thought Twitch was just going to let it slide,” shroud admitted on his November 18 stream.

“Getting banned doesn’t mean anything. Dr Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever.”

Shroud explained that, as a big streamer, getting banned can be the “best case scenario.” After all, it’s just a forced vacation if it’s not a permanent ban. Once you’ve done the time, you get to go back to work.

“I strive to never get banned. If I did get banned, would I really care though? Probably not, because getting banned doesn’t really do anything. You take a little vacation, and you come back swinging,” he said.

“It’s weird how getting banned for a big streamer is a best case scenario, which basically makes zero sense. Twitch can’t really change the rules of how someone gets banned based off their top streamers, it’s not really fair. I’m just happy they’re keeping it consistent.”

The FPS star reserved his judgment about whether the ban was too harsh or too light. However, he did double down on his statement stating xQc’s stream sniping was “Twitch history.”

“A lot of people thought I was trolling when I said ‘this was Twitch history’. No big Twitch partner has done something like that before. The only people who stream-snipe are non-partners and then they get perma-banned and that’s it. I bet you Twitch didn’t even know what to do.”

xQc was also forced to give up his prize money from GlitchCon, and has been banned from competing in Twitch Rivals events for six months. The streamer apologized to his fans, stating “I thought it would be funny… it did not change the outcome but it was still malicious.”

xQc will be unbanned on November 24.

Entertainment

Where is Dizzy? Former NRG Apex Legends star missing from the internet

Published: 19/Nov/2020 6:59

by Andrew Amos
Dizzy playing Apex Legends for NRG Esports
Twitter: ApexLegends

Share

dizzy

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows was without a doubt the best Apex Legends player on the planet. The NRG star took over the esport and Twitch with his insane skills on King’s Canyon. However, he’s been totally silent on social media in 2020, leaving fans wondering about his return.

Dizzy was known for his antics in Apex Legends. Thousands flocked to his stream, as well as whatever pro event he was playing in, to watch him strut his stuff. He mopped up everyone he came across on King’s Canyon.

However, in 2020, the once-star of NRG has been silent across Twitch, Twitter, and the internet as a whole. While he was set to take off in a different direction in 2020, retiring from pro play in late 2019, many of his fans didn’t expect him to step back entirely.

Nearing on six months since the last time Dizzy made an appearance, when can we expect Dizzy to return?

 

Where is Dizzy?

Where Dizzy is, well no one really knows. There are some things we do know though. The last time Dizzy posted on social media was on July 5, sharing some Valorant clips on his Instagram.

The Apex Legends star decided to make the swap to Valorant pretty much instantly after it was announced and the closed beta launched.

However, he hasn’t really done much in that scene ⁠— he played in the T1 Invitational back in April, coming second to Brax’s squad. He also played in the Twitch Rivals Launch Showdown in June.

It comes after the 20-year-old said he was going to dedicate himself to his stream in 2020, after retiring from professional Apex Legends.

When did Dizzy last stream on Twitch?

He last streamed on June 28, playing a few variety games on stream. While he was more active in the first half of the year, since then, there’s been nothing but silence.

He still has nearly 800,000 followers on Twitch, despite making the transition to Valorant over his stomping ground of Apex Legends. He last streamed Apex in Dec. 2019, before swapping to CS:GO to prep himself for Valorant.

Dizzy playing Apex Legends for NRG Esports
Twitter: ApexLegends
Dizzy doesn’t look set to return to Twitch any time soon.

When will Dizzy be back?

When Dizzy will be back no one really knows. He made no indication of returning any time soon in his last Twitter post on July 2, when he mourned the loss of popular streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein.

No matter if you followed Dizzy for Apex Legends, Valorant, or another reason entirely, he could randomly pop up sometime soon like he was doing sporadically back in June and July. However, his fans shouldn’t hold their breath.