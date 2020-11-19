Shroud explains why xQc's Twitch ban "doesn't mean anything" - Dexerto

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek played a big role in bringing attention to Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel stream sniping during the Glitchcon Twitch Rivals Fall Guys event. However, the star streamer believed the French-Canadian’s ban “doesn’t mean anything.”

Twitch legend xQc has been banned from the platform for seven days after complaints were raised about the French-Canadian stream sniping during a Twitch Rivals event.

He was called out by shroud and a host of other streamers for allegedly targeting their lobbies during the event. However, Grzesiek believes that at the end of the day, Twitch suspending xQc “doesn’t mean anything.”

At GlitchCon our player conduct rules were violated. We require all participants to abide by the same rules in order to play in a tournament. As a result, xQc has been issued a temporary Twitch account suspension, a temporary Twitch Rivals ban & forfeited associated prize money. pic.twitter.com/SA8umOdS9E — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) November 18, 2020

Shroud initially thought xQc was going to escape the ban hammer after a lack of community outrage. Once the suspension was handed down though, the fact it was temporary meant xQc has the chance to come back “stronger than ever.” He also drew parallels to Dr Disrespect’s bathroom ban after E3 2019.

“I actually didn’t think he was going to get banned. A lot of people were saying it was blown out of proportion. I think it was the opposite ⁠— I thought it wasn’t blown up enough, and I thought Twitch was just going to let it slide,” shroud admitted on his November 18 stream.

“Getting banned doesn’t mean anything. Dr Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever.”

Shroud explained that, as a big streamer, getting banned can be the “best case scenario.” After all, it’s just a forced vacation if it’s not a permanent ban. Once you’ve done the time, you get to go back to work.

“I strive to never get banned. If I did get banned, would I really care though? Probably not, because getting banned doesn’t really do anything. You take a little vacation, and you come back swinging,” he said.

“It’s weird how getting banned for a big streamer is a best case scenario, which basically makes zero sense. Twitch can’t really change the rules of how someone gets banned based off their top streamers, it’s not really fair. I’m just happy they’re keeping it consistent.”

The FPS star reserved his judgment about whether the ban was too harsh or too light. However, he did double down on his statement stating xQc’s stream sniping was “Twitch history.”

“A lot of people thought I was trolling when I said ‘this was Twitch history’. No big Twitch partner has done something like that before. The only people who stream-snipe are non-partners and then they get perma-banned and that’s it. I bet you Twitch didn’t even know what to do.”

What I did had no impact on the outcome but it was wrong. Sorry again, I wasn't trying to cheat out of malice I was just trying to entertain. 7 days suspension for now. Ride like lightning, crash like thunder. Go agane. PS: Give my winning to charity and i'll match it pic.twitter.com/48hgZQoyg0 — xQc (@xQc) November 18, 2020

xQc was also forced to give up his prize money from GlitchCon, and has been banned from competing in Twitch Rivals events for six months. The streamer apologized to his fans, stating “I thought it would be funny… it did not change the outcome but it was still malicious.”

xQc will be unbanned on November 24.