Rise of the Ronin: How to upgrade equipment & transfer skills

Knowing how to upgrade weapons and armor in Rise of the Ronin is incredibly useful as it can increase damage and survivability. So, here’s how you can increase the stats of your equipment in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin is home to hundreds of weapons and armor sets, which can be found while exploring Japan. While not all of them will be useful to your specific playstyle, there will be times when you’ll want to increase the defense or damage of your equipment.

After all, the game is home to some incredibly tough enemies and bosses that can make short work of even the best player if you’re unprepared. Fortunately, your favorite weapons and armor sets can be upgraded, so here’s how you can do just that.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How to upgrade equipment in Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja Upgrading gear is a simple process in Rise of the Ronin.

To upgrade your weapons and armor in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to locate a Blacksmith. These can be found in towns and cities across Japan, with the first one being located in Yokohama – one of the game’s central hubs.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve made your way over to a Blacksmith, simply interact with them to see which weapons and armor can be upgraded. It’s important to note, that you’ll need to part with various materials like Iron Ore, Black Sand Steel, Cotton-Linen Thread, Silk, and Bamboo.

How to disassemble equipment in Rise of the Ronin

One of the best ways to get upgrade materials is by disassembling unwanted equipment. Simply head over to any Blacksmith and select the Dissasemble option from the drop-down menu. It’s here where you’ll see how many upgrade materials you’ll receive for disassembling a weapon or armor piece.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note, that once you’ve disassembled a piece of equipment, the items and skills will be lost forever. So, take extra care when using this feature to avoid destroying any gear that you want to use.

How to move equipment skills (Bond Transfer)

Team Ninja Bond Transfer is a great way to make some powerful weapons.

To move skills from one piece of equipment to another, you’ll need to get a Bond Jewel. These are acquired as mission rewards and chests in the overworld. Once you have a Bond Jewel and enough upgrade materials, head over to the Blacksmith and select the Bond Transfer option.

Article continues after ad

This will enable you to choose the weapon that you want to transfer skills to as long as it has a free slot. Equipment used to initiate the Bond Transfer will be lost once the transfer is complete, so make sure you’re 100% sure before using this mechanic.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about upgrading equipment and moving skills in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest news and guides.

Rise of the Ronin release hub | Does Rise of the Ronin have character customization | Is Rise of the Ronin coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC | Is Rise of the Ronin open world | Does Rise of the Ronin have multiplayer and co-op modes | All Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonuses and editions | Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings explained | All factions in Rise of the Ronin

Article continues after ad