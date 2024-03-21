Getting a horse in Rise of the Ronin can drastically cut down your traversal times, and provide you with another way to slice and dice your enemies. So, here’s how you can get a horse in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin is a big game and the open world nature of it can make travelling across Japan a lengthy process. Fortunately, there are several ways you can speed up your traversal times, with the Glider and horse being among the best options.

Getting a horse is a must for those who enjoy galavanting around the game’s environments and searching for collectibles. So, if you want to feel the wind rush through your hair or fancy delving into some mounted combat with your trusty steed, then here’s exactly how you can get a horse in Rise of the Ronin.

How to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja Getting a horse in Rise of the Ronin is pretty simple.

In order to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to defeat the five thugs in the small village in the northernmost village Honmoku. To do this easily, we recommend using the bushes surrounding the village and going in for some one-shot takedowns.

Simply creep up to your unsuspecting enemies and deliver a deadly sneak attack, before slinking back off into the shadows. Once you’ve taken down all five enemies, a short cutscene will play, notifying you that Public Order has been restored.

Interact with the Veiled Edge Banner to recover your health and activate the fast travel point to the village. You also gain a free skill point as well, so be sure to light the banner. Once you’ve activated the Veild Edge Banner, head up the path towards the grazing horse and interact with the straw beneath the horse.

Upon doing this, you’ll be rewarded with the Horse Flute – a small whistle that can be used to summon your horse.

How to summon your horse in Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja The Horse Flute is needed to summon your horse in Rise of the Ronin.

To summon your horse in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to first do the following:

Press the Start button. Head over to the Equipment menu. Scroll down to the Items category. Place the Horse Flute on your loadout. Hit the corresponding button on the D-pad to use the Horse Flute and summon your horse.

How to get more horses in Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja Stables sell horses for silver coins.

To get more horses in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to head over to a Stable. It’s here where you can purchase new horses with Silver coins, which are obtained from finding the cats and fugitives that are hiding across Japan.

The first Stable can be found in a village in Ishikawa, but you’ll need to clear out the bandits first before you can access it.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about getting a horse in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest news and guides.

