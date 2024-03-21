How to get the flamethrower (Fire Pipe) in Rise of the Ronin

The flamethrower is a must-have weapon in Rise of the Ronin, so here’s how you can get it and maximize its damage output.

Rise of the Ronin features loads of deadly weapons and the flamethrower (Fire Pipe) is one of the most devastating. Not only does this flame-spewing contraption look incredibly cool, but it’s also extremely useful at burning through wooden enemy shields and scorching grouped targets.

Even if you enjoy using the game’s Katanas and Odachis, the flamethrower can turn even the toughest of fights in your favor. So, here’s how you can get the flamethrower and how you can upgrade it in Rise of the Ronin.

How to get the flamethrower in Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja The flamethrower is given to you after completing the A Lucky Find Put to Use quest.

The flamethrower (Fire Pipe) is unlocked after you’ve retrieved the camera schematics from Maita Castle and completed the A Lucky Find Put to Use quest. Both quests are issued by Igashichi, the eccentric inventor who made the glider and camera.

During the A Lucky Find Put to Use quest, you’ll be tasked with using the Detector to eliminate nine officials. This item shows the location and silhouette of nearby enemies, which is extremely useful for stealthy missions.

Once you’ve defeated the nine officials, Igashichi will give you the flamethrower as thanks and you’ll now be able to equip it. If you wish to maximize the flamethrower’s damage, you’ll need to get Igashichi to upgrade it using Foreign Books. This can be done by visiting the Photographic Studio in the Honocho ward of Yokohama.

Where to find Foreign Books in Rise of the Ronin?

Team Ninja Foreign Books are needed to upgrade various contraptions.

Foreign books can often be found aboard the ships docked in the Yokohama bay. Simply use your grappling hook or glider to make your way over to them. Once you’ve safely hurled yourself onto the ship, simply look for a chest and open it.

Foreign books can also be obtained as quest rewards and can be found in buildings where the Western powers congregate. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and look out for any treasure chests.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the flamethrower in Rise of the Ronin and how you can find Foreign Books to upgrade it. Make sure you check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest guides.

