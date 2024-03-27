Rise of the Ronin character codes: How to input & share codes

While you can create your own character from scratch, Rise of the Ronin also has options to input codes to import a character created by other players. Here’s how you can do that.

Rise of the Ronin is the new open-world title from Team Ninja that takes you back to the Bakumastu era Japan and features a plethora of characters, companions, and weapons. While you get the option to create the protagonist from scratch, if you want to get started as one of your favorite characters from popular animes and movies, you can do that too.

Rise of the Ronin has the option to input codes, and upon doing that, your character takes the shape of your favorite fictional character. So, here’s how you can input Rise of the Ronin character codes and share your creations as well with others.

Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin features several character customization options.

How to input Rise of the Ronin character codes

To input character codes in Rise of the Ronin, simply:

Fire up the game on your PS5. Select the New Game option and the difficulty setting you want to play at. Watch the intro scene or you may skip it if you want. When the Character Creation menu shows up, move down and select Options. Under that menu, move down and select Input Code. A pop-up box will show up where you can start entering your favorite character’s code right after “RRP-“. Once entered, press the R2 trigger to finalize it.

You must know that you can edit your character using codes anytime at a Longhouse and not just at the start of the game. To do that, simply enter a Longhouse and access the “Appearance” option in the “Relax” menu.

How to share character codes in Rise of the Ronin

To share your character codes, simply:

Create a character first. Then select Options. Select Save/Load Settings and save your character in one of the slots. Then, select Create/Manage Codes, and save them in one of the slots. Then, click on it, press Share, and note down the character code from the top right corner of the screen.

Taking your time out to create a character on your own and sharing it with the community serves as a great way for others to import it into their games. It’s safe to say that Rise of the Ronin tests your creativity to the fullest and is a formidable candidate against Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator.

