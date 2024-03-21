Rise of the Ronin multiplayer: How to play co-op missions

Are you wondering how to play multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin? Well, our handy guide will have you teaming up with your friends and other players in no time.

Just like Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Rise of the Ronin enables players to team up for some jolly cooperation. Not only does this enable you to take down the game’s hard-as-nails enemies together, but playing multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin is also a great way to earn some silver coins and loot.

So, whether you’re aiming to beat a boss with a little help or just want to get your hands on more silver coins, then our handy Rise of the Ronin multiplayer guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

How to play multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin multiplayer is done through the Longhouse.

To play multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll first need to unlock the Longhouse. This location enables you to store items, change your character’s appearance, and play coop with other players.

The Longhouse is located in Miyozaki and is unlocked by playing through the game’s main story. Ryoma Sakamoto will gift you the Longhouse after you’ve visited the Miyozaki Pleasure District, and spoken to Taka Murayama.

Once you have unlocked the Longhouse, simply follow the instructions outlined below to begin a co-op mission.

Head over to the Longhouse (east of the Miyozaki Pleasure District). Select ‘Cooperate’ from the options menu. Choose the mission you wish to embark upon.

It’s important to note, that the mission level will be adjusted depending on the strength of each player, and the gear you have equipped. So, if you’re a high-level player and have powerful gear, then be prepared for a bigger challenge.

How many people can play multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin?

Up to four players can join a multiplayer mission in Rise of the Ronin. This means you’ll be able to team up with both your friends and random players online when taking down bosses and tough enemies.

Does Rise of the Ronin have PVP?

Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin ditches PVP for cooperative play.

No, Rise of the Ronin does not feature any form of PVP. Instead, players are tasked with working together in multiplayer sessions, so those who enjoyed invading worlds in Dark Souls and Elden Ring may come away disappointed.

So, there you have it, that is everything you need to know about playing multiplayer in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest news and guides.

