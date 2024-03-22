All Rise of the Ronin companions & how to unlock them

All Rise of the Ronin companions & how to unlock themTeam Ninja
Rise of the Ronin has a plethora of companions that can be your ally and here’s how you can unlock all of them.
Rise of the Ronin is filled with allies from different cultures who you will come across on your travels. These companions can aid you in the game’s missions, making them an integral part of your adventure.
Allies are unlocked as you progress through the story and complete various main, Bond, and missions the game.
With more than 30 companions available in Rise of the Ronin, we’ve listed all of them and the requirements you need to unlock them.
How many allies are in Rise of the Ronin?
There are a total of 32 allies you can unlock in Rise of the Ronin. Once you get all of them and take part in missions, you also unlock the Social Climber trophy.
All allies in Rise of the Ronin
Here are all the 32 allies you can get in Rise of the Ronin:
- Akikatsu Manabe
- Alexandria Moreau
- Aritomo Yamagata
- Deishu Takahashi
- Eiichi Shibusawa
- Ernest Satow
- Genzui Kusaka
- Gonzo
- Hajime Saito
- Hirobumi Ito
- Isami Kondo
- Jigoro Kano
- Jules Brunet
- Kaishu Katsu
- Kiyotaka Kuroda
- Kogoro Katsura
- Koto Nakazawa
- Matthew Perry
- Motsugai Takeda
- Rutherford Alcock
- Ryoma Sakamoto
- Sana Chiba
- Shinpachi Nagakura
- Shinsaku Takasugi
- Soji Okita
- Takamori Saigo
- Tesshu Yamaoka
- Toranosuke Shimada
- Toshimichi Okubo
- Toshizo Hijikata
- Yasusuke Sawamura
- Yoshinobu Tokugawa
Let’s now take a look at how you can unlock each of them.
How to get all companions in Rise of the Ronin
|Companion
|How to unlock
|Akikatsu Manabe
|During “The Watchman Bond” mission in Chapter 3, spare Naosuke Ii then head back to Testament of the Soul
|Alexandria Moreau
|Complete “An Intoxicating Flower” mission
|Aritomo Yamagata
|Complete “The Fire Attack” mission
|Deishu Takahashi
|Go to the “Military Academy” in Chapter 2, talk to Deishu, complete a training fight
|Eiichi Shibusawa
|Complete “Something to Show the World” mission
|Ernest Satow
|Complete “A Priceless Treasure” mission
|Genzui Kusaka
|Complete “The Way of the Warrior” mission
|Gonzo
|In “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises” mission, spare Gonzo’s life and then add him to your team in “The Bad Bunch” mission
|Hajime Saito
|–
|Hirobumi Ito
|Complete “The Fire Attack” mission
|Isami Kondo
|Complete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission
|Jigoro Kano
|Complete “Strength in Softness” mission
|Jules Brunet
|Complete “Cultural Exchange” mission
|Kaishu Katsu
|Complete “Meeting Kaishu Katsu” mission
|Kiyotaka Kuroda
|Complete “Something to Show the World” mission
|Kogoro Katsura
|After completing “The Plot to Assassinate Harris” mission, side with Katsura in “Follow Your Blade Twin” mission
|Koto Nakazawa
|Complete “Temper, Temper” mission
|Matthew Perry
|Begin “Test of Friendship” mission
|Motsugai Takeda
|Complete “In Search of New Discoveries” mission
|Rutherford Alcock
|Complete “A Prize Beyond Reach” mission
|Ryoma Sakamoto
|Complete “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises” mission
|Sana Chiba
|Complete “Deadly Blade, Demon Belle” mission
|Shinpachi Nagakura
|Complete “The Forbidden Gate Rebellion” mission
|Shinsaku Takasugi
|Complete “Try Your Luck” mission
|Soji Okita
|Complete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission
|Takamori Saigo
|–
|Tesshu Yamaoka
|Complete “Temper, Temper” mission
|Toranosuke Shimada
|Complete “The Three Blades of the Era” mission
|Toshimichi Okubo
|Complete “Damsel in Distress” mission
|Toshizo Hijikata
|Complete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission
|Yasusuke Sawamura
|Complete “In Search of New Knowledge” mission
|Yoshinobu Tokugawa
|Complete the “A Show for the Shogun” mission
