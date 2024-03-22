All Rise of the Ronin companions & how to unlock them

Rise of the Ronin has a plethora of companions that can be your ally and here’s how you can unlock all of them.

Rise of the Ronin is filled with allies from different cultures who you will come across on your travels. These companions can aid you in the game’s missions, making them an integral part of your adventure.

Allies are unlocked as you progress through the story and complete various main, Bond, and missions the game.

With more than 30 companions available in Rise of the Ronin, we’ve listed all of them and the requirements you need to unlock them.

How many allies are in Rise of the Ronin?

There are a total of 32 allies you can unlock in Rise of the Ronin. Once you get all of them and take part in missions, you also unlock the Social Climber trophy.

All allies in Rise of the Ronin

Here are all the 32 allies you can get in Rise of the Ronin:

Akikatsu Manabe

Alexandria Moreau

Aritomo Yamagata

Deishu Takahashi

Eiichi Shibusawa

Ernest Satow

Genzui Kusaka

Gonzo

Hajime Saito

Hirobumi Ito

Isami Kondo

Jigoro Kano

Jules Brunet

Kaishu Katsu

Kiyotaka Kuroda

Kogoro Katsura

Koto Nakazawa

Matthew Perry

Motsugai Takeda

Rutherford Alcock

Ryoma Sakamoto

Sana Chiba

Shinpachi Nagakura

Shinsaku Takasugi

Soji Okita

Takamori Saigo

Tesshu Yamaoka

Toranosuke Shimada

Toshimichi Okubo

Toshizo Hijikata

Yasusuke Sawamura

Yoshinobu Tokugawa

Let’s now take a look at how you can unlock each of them.

How to get all companions in Rise of the Ronin

Companion How to unlock Akikatsu Manabe During “The Watchman Bond” mission in Chapter 3, spare Naosuke Ii then head back to Testament of the Soul Alexandria Moreau Complete “An Intoxicating Flower” mission Aritomo Yamagata Complete “The Fire Attack” mission Deishu Takahashi Go to the “Military Academy” in Chapter 2, talk to Deishu, complete a training fight Eiichi Shibusawa Complete “Something to Show the World” mission Ernest Satow Complete “A Priceless Treasure” mission Genzui Kusaka Complete “The Way of the Warrior” mission Gonzo In “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises” mission, spare Gonzo’s life and then add him to your team in “The Bad Bunch” mission Hajime Saito – Hirobumi Ito Complete “The Fire Attack” mission Isami Kondo Complete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission Jigoro Kano Complete “Strength in Softness” mission Jules Brunet Complete “Cultural Exchange” mission Kaishu Katsu Complete “Meeting Kaishu Katsu” mission Kiyotaka Kuroda Complete “Something to Show the World” mission Kogoro Katsura After completing “The Plot to Assassinate Harris” mission, side with Katsura in “Follow Your Blade Twin” mission Koto Nakazawa Complete “Temper, Temper” mission Matthew Perry Begin “Test of Friendship” mission Motsugai Takeda Complete “In Search of New Discoveries” mission Rutherford Alcock Complete “A Prize Beyond Reach” mission Ryoma Sakamoto Complete “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises” mission Sana Chiba Complete “Deadly Blade, Demon Belle” mission Shinpachi Nagakura Complete “The Forbidden Gate Rebellion” mission Shinsaku Takasugi Complete “Try Your Luck” mission Soji Okita Complete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission Takamori Saigo – Tesshu Yamaoka Complete “Temper, Temper” mission Toranosuke Shimada Complete “The Three Blades of the Era” mission Toshimichi Okubo Complete “Damsel in Distress” mission Toshizo Hijikata Complete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission Yasusuke Sawamura Complete “In Search of New Knowledge” mission Yoshinobu Tokugawa Complete the “A Show for the Shogun” mission

