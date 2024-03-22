Gaming

All Rise of the Ronin companions & how to unlock them

Sourav Banik
an image of a character in Rise of the RoninTeam Ninja

Rise of the Ronin has a plethora of companions that can be your ally and here’s how you can unlock all of them.

Rise of the Ronin is filled with allies from different cultures who you will come across on your travels. These companions can aid you in the game’s missions, making them an integral part of your adventure.

Allies are unlocked as you progress through the story and complete various main, Bond, and missions the game.

With more than 30 companions available in Rise of the Ronin, we’ve listed all of them and the requirements you need to unlock them.

Contents

Matthew Perry in Rise of the RoninTeam Ninja

How many allies are in Rise of the Ronin?

There are a total of 32 allies you can unlock in Rise of the Ronin. Once you get all of them and take part in missions, you also unlock the Social Climber trophy.

All allies in Rise of the Ronin

Here are all the 32 allies you can get in Rise of the Ronin:

  • Akikatsu Manabe
  • Alexandria Moreau
  • Aritomo Yamagata
  • Deishu Takahashi
  • Eiichi Shibusawa
  • Ernest Satow
  • Genzui Kusaka
  • Gonzo
  • Hajime Saito
  • Hirobumi Ito
  • Isami Kondo
  • Jigoro Kano
  • Jules Brunet
  • Kaishu Katsu
  • Kiyotaka Kuroda
  • Kogoro Katsura
  • Koto Nakazawa
  • Matthew Perry
  • Motsugai Takeda
  • Rutherford Alcock
  • Ryoma Sakamoto
  • Sana Chiba
  • Shinpachi Nagakura
  • Shinsaku Takasugi
  • Soji Okita
  • Takamori Saigo
  • Tesshu Yamaoka
  • Toranosuke Shimada
  • Toshimichi Okubo
  • Toshizo Hijikata
  • Yasusuke Sawamura
  • Yoshinobu Tokugawa

Let’s now take a look at how you can unlock each of them.

Rise of the Ronin factionsTeam Ninja

How to get all companions in Rise of the Ronin

CompanionHow to unlock
Akikatsu ManabeDuring “The Watchman Bond” mission in Chapter 3, spare Naosuke Ii then head back to Testament of the Soul
Alexandria MoreauComplete “An Intoxicating Flower” mission
Aritomo YamagataComplete “The Fire Attack” mission
Deishu TakahashiGo to the “Military Academy” in Chapter 2, talk to Deishu, complete a training fight
Eiichi ShibusawaComplete “Something to Show the World” mission
Ernest SatowComplete “A Priceless Treasure” mission
Genzui KusakaComplete “The Way of the Warrior” mission
GonzoIn “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises” mission, spare Gonzo’s life and then add him to your team in “The Bad Bunch” mission
Hajime Saito
Hirobumi ItoComplete “The Fire Attack” mission
Isami KondoComplete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission
Jigoro KanoComplete “Strength in Softness” mission
Jules BrunetComplete “Cultural Exchange” mission
Kaishu KatsuComplete “Meeting Kaishu Katsu” mission
Kiyotaka KurodaComplete “Something to Show the World” mission
Kogoro KatsuraAfter completing “The Plot to Assassinate Harris” mission, side with Katsura in “Follow Your Blade Twin” mission
Koto NakazawaComplete “Temper, Temper” mission
Matthew PerryBegin “Test of Friendship” mission
Motsugai TakedaComplete “In Search of New Discoveries” mission
Rutherford AlcockComplete “A Prize Beyond Reach” mission
Ryoma SakamotoComplete “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises” mission
Sana ChibaComplete “Deadly Blade, Demon Belle” mission
Shinpachi NagakuraComplete “The Forbidden Gate Rebellion” mission
Shinsaku TakasugiComplete “Try Your Luck” mission
Soji OkitaComplete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission
Takamori Saigo
Tesshu YamaokaComplete “Temper, Temper” mission
Toranosuke ShimadaComplete “The Three Blades of the Era” mission
Toshimichi OkuboComplete “Damsel in Distress” mission
Toshizo HijikataComplete “The Shogun’s Journey to Kyoto” mission
Yasusuke SawamuraComplete “In Search of New Knowledge” mission
Yoshinobu TokugawaComplete the “A Show for the Shogun” mission

For more on Rise of the Ronin, check our other content below:

How to get silver coins | How to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin | How to unlock Martial Skills | Rise of the Ronin Foreign Books locations & uses | How to upgrade equipment & transfer skills | How to get a dog in Rise of the Ronin? | How to get the flamethrower (Fire Pipe) in Rise of the Ronin | How to change character appearance & layered armor | Rise of the Ronin: How to change time of day | Rise of the Ronin multiplayer: How to play co-op missions

Related Topics

Rise of the Ronin

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com