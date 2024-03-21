Rise of the Ronin: Foreign Books – Locations & uses

Foreign Books are an important resource in Rise of the Ronin, especially for those who to get their hands on some powerful upgrades. So, here’s exactly where you can get Foreign Books in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin Foreign Books are a collectible that has been brought to the shores of Japan by the Western factions. Despite the political turmoil the French, American, and British factions have caused – these items can prove incredibly useful to any samurai’s cause.

This is especially true when bolstering the lethality of the game’s Flamethrower and Glider. So, without further ado, here’s how you can use Foreign Books and how you can get a bundle of them in no time.

What are Foreign Books used for in Rise of the Ronin?

Team Ninja Foreign Books are used to upgrade Igashichi’s contraptions.

Foreign Books are needed to upgrade technology at the Photographic Studio in the Honocho ward of Yokohama. It’s here where the eccentric inventor, Igashichi, will build various contraptions and upgrades to help you on your adventure.

You’ll need to get your hands on plenty of Foreign Books if you want to upgrade the Flamethrower (Fire Pipe) and Glider, so be sure to stop by his store once you have built up a collection of Foreign Books.

How to get Foreign Books in Rise of the Ronin?

There are three main ways you can get Foreign Books in Rise of the Ronin, which we’ve listed below:

Chests

As you travel across Japan, you’ll often notice chests hidden in the game’s environments. While not every chest in the game will feature Foreign Books within them, we often found the larger chests had a chance of dropping these useful books, particularly those aboard the foreign ships docked at Yokohama Bay.

Chests are also located in enemy-held locations, often within locked storehouses. They also crop up in the game’s Missions, so we recommend scouting out the surrounding buildings before heading to your next location.

Missions & side quests

Team Ninja Certain quests and missions reward Foreign Books.

Foreign Books can also be rewarded for completing certain missions and side quests. You can see what missions will reward you with Foreign Books, by checking the rewards screen. Certain side quests and

Foreign books can often be found aboard the ships docked in the Yokohama bay. Simply use your grappling hook or glider to make your way over to them. Once you’ve safely hurled yourself onto the ship, simply look for a chest and open it.

Foreign books can also be obtained as quest rewards and found in buildings where the Western powers congregate. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and look out for any treasure chests.

Training

As you venture through Japan, you’ll find that certain NPCs will offer training sessions. These little minigames test your aptitude for gliding, archery, and shooting. If you clear these sessions successfully, you’ll be given a Foreign Book as a reward so be sure to give them a go whenever you happen upon them.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get Foreign Books in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest news and guides.

