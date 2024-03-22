Gaming

Rise of the Ronin: All Trophies & how to get

Sourav Banik
an image of all Rise of the Ronin trophiesTeam Ninja / Sony

Rise of the Ronin is the new PS5-exclusive ARPG and here are all the trophies you can unlock and how to get them.

Team Ninja’s latest title, Rise of the Ronin, takes players back to the Bakumatsu era in Japan when times were rough and a political crisis all around. During your journey, like other games, you also get to unlock various trophies.

These trophies unlock once you complete a particular challenge and being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, these trophies come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold which after unlocking rewards you with the Platinum trophy.

So, if you are wondering what these challenges are and how to unlock all Rise of the Ronin trophies, here’s everything you need to know.

Ronin fighting his masterTeam Ninja
Rise of the Ronin’s combat is as fun as it is addictive.

List of all Rise of the Ronin trophies

Rise of the Ronin comes with 51 trophies to unlock out of which – you get 2 Gold trophies, 9 Silver trophies, 39 Bronze trophies, and the 51st being the ultimate Platinum trophy.

Here’s how you can get all Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies in Rise of the Ronin:

TrophyHow to getType
Rise of the RoninObtained all trophiesPlatinum
Friendly Neighbourhood RoninCompleted all Bond MissionsGold
Midnight CrossingComplete an optional ronin mission with the ‘Midnight’ difficulty setting enabledGold
A Veiled Edge’s FutureSealed the fate of your Blade TwinSilver
Cats Over AllCollect all catsSilver
Keeper of the PeaceDefeated 50 fugitivesSilver
SightseerComplete all photograph spotsSilver
Shadow StalkerSucceeded in carrying out 100 assassinationsSilver
Social ClimberTook part in missions with all available alliesSilver
Tears of the Blue DemonManaged to beat the Blue Dragon aboard the Black ShipSilver
The Dawn of a New JapanCleared Chapter 3Silver
Veiled VowStarted your first romantic relationshipSilver
A Happy MemoryTook a photograph at the request of Taka MurayamaBronze
A Jack of One Trade is a Master of AllMastered one of the four stat typesBronze
A Show for the ShogunLearned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duelBronze
Black Ship, Long ShadowsCleared Chapter 1Bronze
Cheater BeaterCaught 5 cheaters while players Odds and EvensBronze
Cities of DarknessCleared Chapter 2Bronze
CollectorEarned your first Completion RewardBronze
Contraption CreatorConducted Technology Development 15 timesBronze
Curtain Falls, Curtain RisesLearned that your Blade Twin is still aliveBronze
Dive of the RoninGlided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera TempleBronze
Fancy Meeting You HereHad 50 chance encountersBronze
Farewell, Black CatSaved Soji Otika’s lifeBronze
Fateful EncounterAchieved your first Level 4 Personal BondBronze
Firearm GeniusReceived the highest rank (Master) in firearms training
Flying the NextCleared the PrologueBronze
Fresh StartRemodeled your longhouse for the first timeBronze
Good to GoUpgraded your armor, weapon, and sub-weaponBronze
Home Sweet HomeArchived your first Level 3 Area BondBronze
Horseback HeroReceived the highest rank (Master) in horseback archeryBronze
Infiltrate the Prison ComplexMade your way to Shoin YoshidaBronze
Life SaverCompleted a No-Kill Mission’s objectivesBronze
Martial Arts ManiacDefeated enemies using every weaponBronze
Meeting Kaishu KatsuSpoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Saumida RiverBronze
MoneybagsSaved 150,000 senBronze
One Good Turn Deserves AnotherGave your first giftBronze
ResonanceEquipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first timeBronze
Solitary RoninCompleted a mission without alliesBronze
Strange BedfellowsBrokered a true between the Roshigumi and the Choshu ClanBronze
Striver’s LicenceReceived the highest rank (Master) at the dojoBronze
Style GuruMastered three combat stylesBronze
The Battle of Toba-FushimiBrought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an endBronze
The Great OpportunitySaved Shinsaku Takasugi’s lifeBronze
The Satsuma-Choshu AlliancePersuaded Takamori SaigoBronze
Threads of FateEstablished your first bondBronze
Transfer of PowerPerformed your first Bond TransferBronze
Traveling Through TimeRetried a mission for the first time using the Testament of the SoulBronze
Twilight FencerSaved Ryoma Sakamoto’s lifeBronze
Well-Rounded RoninReached Level 55Bronze
Winged WarriorReceived the highest rank (Master) in gliding trainingBronze
Ronin in samurai attireTeam Ninja

All Rise of the Ronin secret trophies

Among all these 51 trophies listed above, some are secret trophies and there are a total of 22 of them, here’s a rundown of them all:

  • A Happy Memory
  • A Show for the Shogun
  • A Veiled Edge’s Future
  • Black Ships, Long Shadows
  • Cities of Darkness
  • Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises
  • Dive of the Ronin
  • Fancy Meeting You Here
  • Farewell, Black Cat
  • Flying the Nest
  • Infiltrate the Prison Complex
  • Life Saver
  • Meeting Kaishu Katsu
  • Midnight Crossing
  • Solitary Ronin
  • Strange Bedfellows
  • Tears of a Blue Demon
  • The Battle of Toba-Fushimi
  • The Dawn of a New Japan
  • The Greater Opportunity
  • The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance
  • Twilight Fencer

If you’re wondering how to unlock the secret trophies in Rise of the Ronin, simply check the table above.

For more on the game, check our other guides below:

