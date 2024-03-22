Rise of the Ronin: All Trophies & how to get

Rise of the Ronin: All Trophies & how to getTeam Ninja / Sony
Rise of the Ronin is the new PS5-exclusive ARPG and here are all the trophies you can unlock and how to get them.
Team Ninja’s latest title, Rise of the Ronin, takes players back to the Bakumatsu era in Japan when times were rough and a political crisis all around. During your journey, like other games, you also get to unlock various trophies.
These trophies unlock once you complete a particular challenge and being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, these trophies come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold which after unlocking rewards you with the Platinum trophy.
So, if you are wondering what these challenges are and how to unlock all Rise of the Ronin trophies, here’s everything you need to know.
List of all Rise of the Ronin trophies
Rise of the Ronin comes with 51 trophies to unlock out of which – you get 2 Gold trophies, 9 Silver trophies, 39 Bronze trophies, and the 51st being the ultimate Platinum trophy.
Here’s how you can get all Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies in Rise of the Ronin:
|Trophy
|How to get
|Type
|Rise of the Ronin
|Obtained all trophies
|Platinum
|Friendly Neighbourhood Ronin
|Completed all Bond Missions
|Gold
|Midnight Crossing
|Complete an optional ronin mission with the ‘Midnight’ difficulty setting enabled
|Gold
|A Veiled Edge’s Future
|Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin
|Silver
|Cats Over All
|Collect all cats
|Silver
|Keeper of the Peace
|Defeated 50 fugitives
|Silver
|Sightseer
|Complete all photograph spots
|Silver
|Shadow Stalker
|Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations
|Silver
|Social Climber
|Took part in missions with all available allies
|Silver
|Tears of the Blue Demon
|Managed to beat the Blue Dragon aboard the Black Ship
|Silver
|The Dawn of a New Japan
|Cleared Chapter 3
|Silver
|Veiled Vow
|Started your first romantic relationship
|Silver
|A Happy Memory
|Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama
|Bronze
|A Jack of One Trade is a Master of All
|Mastered one of the four stat types
|Bronze
|A Show for the Shogun
|Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel
|Bronze
|Black Ship, Long Shadows
|Cleared Chapter 1
|Bronze
|Cheater Beater
|Caught 5 cheaters while players Odds and Evens
|Bronze
|Cities of Darkness
|Cleared Chapter 2
|Bronze
|Collector
|Earned your first Completion Reward
|Bronze
|Contraption Creator
|Conducted Technology Development 15 times
|Bronze
|Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises
|Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive
|Bronze
|Dive of the Ronin
|Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple
|Bronze
|Fancy Meeting You Here
|Had 50 chance encounters
|Bronze
|Farewell, Black Cat
|Saved Soji Otika’s life
|Bronze
|Fateful Encounter
|Achieved your first Level 4 Personal Bond
|Bronze
|Firearm Genius
|Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training
|Flying the Next
|Cleared the Prologue
|Bronze
|Fresh Start
|Remodeled your longhouse for the first time
|Bronze
|Good to Go
|Upgraded your armor, weapon, and sub-weapon
|Bronze
|Home Sweet Home
|Archived your first Level 3 Area Bond
|Bronze
|Horseback Hero
|Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery
|Bronze
|Infiltrate the Prison Complex
|Made your way to Shoin Yoshida
|Bronze
|Life Saver
|Completed a No-Kill Mission’s objectives
|Bronze
|Martial Arts Maniac
|Defeated enemies using every weapon
|Bronze
|Meeting Kaishu Katsu
|Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Saumida River
|Bronze
|Moneybags
|Saved 150,000 sen
|Bronze
|One Good Turn Deserves Another
|Gave your first gift
|Bronze
|Resonance
|Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time
|Bronze
|Solitary Ronin
|Completed a mission without allies
|Bronze
|Strange Bedfellows
|Brokered a true between the Roshigumi and the Choshu Clan
|Bronze
|Striver’s Licence
|Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo
|Bronze
|Style Guru
|Mastered three combat styles
|Bronze
|The Battle of Toba-Fushimi
|Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end
|Bronze
|The Great Opportunity
|Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life
|Bronze
|The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance
|Persuaded Takamori Saigo
|Bronze
|Threads of Fate
|Established your first bond
|Bronze
|Transfer of Power
|Performed your first Bond Transfer
|Bronze
|Traveling Through Time
|Retried a mission for the first time using the Testament of the Soul
|Bronze
|Twilight Fencer
|Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life
|Bronze
|Well-Rounded Ronin
|Reached Level 55
|Bronze
|Winged Warrior
|Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training
|Bronze
All Rise of the Ronin secret trophies
Among all these 51 trophies listed above, some are secret trophies and there are a total of 22 of them, here’s a rundown of them all:
- A Happy Memory
- A Show for the Shogun
- A Veiled Edge’s Future
- Black Ships, Long Shadows
- Cities of Darkness
- Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises
- Dive of the Ronin
- Fancy Meeting You Here
- Farewell, Black Cat
- Flying the Nest
- Infiltrate the Prison Complex
- Life Saver
- Meeting Kaishu Katsu
- Midnight Crossing
- Solitary Ronin
- Strange Bedfellows
- Tears of a Blue Demon
- The Battle of Toba-Fushimi
- The Dawn of a New Japan
- The Greater Opportunity
- The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance
- Twilight Fencer
If you’re wondering how to unlock the secret trophies in Rise of the Ronin, simply check the table above.
For more on the game, check our other guides below:
How long is Rise of the Ronin? | How to get silver coins | How to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin | How to unlock Martial Skills | Rise of the Ronin Foreign Books locations & uses | How to upgrade equipment & transfer skills | How to get a dog in Rise of the Ronin? | How to get the flamethrower (Fire Pipe) in Rise of the Ronin | How to change character appearance & layered armor | Rise of the Ronin: How to change time of day | Rise of the Ronin multiplayer: How to play co-op missions