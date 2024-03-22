Rise of the Ronin: All Trophies & how to get

Rise of the Ronin is the new PS5-exclusive ARPG and here are all the trophies you can unlock and how to get them.

Team Ninja’s latest title, Rise of the Ronin, takes players back to the Bakumatsu era in Japan when times were rough and a political crisis all around. During your journey, like other games, you also get to unlock various trophies.

These trophies unlock once you complete a particular challenge and being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, these trophies come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold which after unlocking rewards you with the Platinum trophy.

So, if you are wondering what these challenges are and how to unlock all Rise of the Ronin trophies, here’s everything you need to know.

Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin’s combat is as fun as it is addictive.

List of all Rise of the Ronin trophies

Rise of the Ronin comes with 51 trophies to unlock out of which – you get 2 Gold trophies, 9 Silver trophies, 39 Bronze trophies, and the 51st being the ultimate Platinum trophy.

Here’s how you can get all Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies in Rise of the Ronin:

Trophy How to get Type Rise of the Ronin Obtained all trophies Platinum Friendly Neighbourhood Ronin Completed all Bond Missions Gold Midnight Crossing Complete an optional ronin mission with the ‘Midnight’ difficulty setting enabled Gold A Veiled Edge’s Future Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin Silver Cats Over All Collect all cats Silver Keeper of the Peace Defeated 50 fugitives Silver Sightseer Complete all photograph spots Silver Shadow Stalker Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations Silver Social Climber Took part in missions with all available allies Silver Tears of the Blue Demon Managed to beat the Blue Dragon aboard the Black Ship Silver The Dawn of a New Japan Cleared Chapter 3 Silver Veiled Vow Started your first romantic relationship Silver A Happy Memory Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama Bronze A Jack of One Trade is a Master of All Mastered one of the four stat types Bronze A Show for the Shogun Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel Bronze Black Ship, Long Shadows Cleared Chapter 1 Bronze Cheater Beater Caught 5 cheaters while players Odds and Evens Bronze Cities of Darkness Cleared Chapter 2 Bronze Collector Earned your first Completion Reward Bronze Contraption Creator Conducted Technology Development 15 times Bronze Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive Bronze Dive of the Ronin Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple Bronze Fancy Meeting You Here Had 50 chance encounters Bronze Farewell, Black Cat Saved Soji Otika’s life Bronze Fateful Encounter Achieved your first Level 4 Personal Bond Bronze Firearm Genius Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training Flying the Next Cleared the Prologue Bronze Fresh Start Remodeled your longhouse for the first time Bronze Good to Go Upgraded your armor, weapon, and sub-weapon Bronze Home Sweet Home Archived your first Level 3 Area Bond Bronze Horseback Hero Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery Bronze Infiltrate the Prison Complex Made your way to Shoin Yoshida Bronze Life Saver Completed a No-Kill Mission’s objectives Bronze Martial Arts Maniac Defeated enemies using every weapon Bronze Meeting Kaishu Katsu Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Saumida River Bronze Moneybags Saved 150,000 sen Bronze One Good Turn Deserves Another Gave your first gift Bronze Resonance Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time Bronze Solitary Ronin Completed a mission without allies Bronze Strange Bedfellows Brokered a true between the Roshigumi and the Choshu Clan Bronze Striver’s Licence Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo Bronze Style Guru Mastered three combat styles Bronze The Battle of Toba-Fushimi Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end Bronze The Great Opportunity Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life Bronze The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance Persuaded Takamori Saigo Bronze Threads of Fate Established your first bond Bronze Transfer of Power Performed your first Bond Transfer Bronze Traveling Through Time Retried a mission for the first time using the Testament of the Soul Bronze Twilight Fencer Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life Bronze Well-Rounded Ronin Reached Level 55 Bronze Winged Warrior Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training Bronze

Team Ninja

All Rise of the Ronin secret trophies

Among all these 51 trophies listed above, some are secret trophies and there are a total of 22 of them, here’s a rundown of them all:

A Happy Memory

A Show for the Shogun

A Veiled Edge’s Future

Black Ships, Long Shadows

Cities of Darkness

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises

Dive of the Ronin

Fancy Meeting You Here

Farewell, Black Cat

Flying the Nest

Infiltrate the Prison Complex

Life Saver

Meeting Kaishu Katsu

Midnight Crossing

Solitary Ronin

Strange Bedfellows

Tears of a Blue Demon

The Battle of Toba-Fushimi

The Dawn of a New Japan

The Greater Opportunity

The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance

Twilight Fencer

If you’re wondering how to unlock the secret trophies in Rise of the Ronin, simply check the table above.

For more on the game, check our other guides below:

