Best Rise of the Ronin character codes: Dante, Tanjiro, Tom Cruise & more

What if we say you can create iconic characters in Rise of the Ronin from popular animes and movies using codes? Well, here are some of the best characters you can make starting from Tom Cruise, Tanjiro, and more.

Rise of the Ronin has a robust character creation menu that allows you to make characters based on popular animes, video games, and movies. These are done using character codes that you can either input or share with others to spread your art.

So, here are some of the best Rise of the Ronin character codes that include the likes of Dante from Devil May Cry, Tanjiro from Demon Slayer, Tom Cruise, and a lot more.

Article continues after ad

The creations that we’ve mentioned below are taken from a megathread on Reddit. So, when you are done with making your favorite characters, don’t forget to give them an upvote.

Chun Li (Street Fighter 6)

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-Tt59M49YMWdXf

Chun-Li is a well-known character from the Street Fighter universe and also is a playable and quite a fan-favorite martial arts master in the latest game as well. If you want to play as Chun-Li in Rise of the Ronin, go ahead and copy the code right away.

Article continues after ad

Dante (Devil May Cry)

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-phU?wdniGBgmC

Devil May Cry without Dante is incomplete as this protagonist has a huge fanbase, thanks to his witty nature and charisma. If you want to hack and slash like this devil hunter, you can copy his character code and paste it inside Rise of the Ronin.

Article continues after ad

Hiroyuki Sanada

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-vA4[R&n[hnnTD

Hiroyuki Sanada is one of the most popular actors hailing from Japan and is a notable face in movies like John Wick and Avengers: Endgame. He played the character of Akihiko who was hunted by none other than Ronin.

Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-2xtyVYcGZ4mJM

It’s no secret that Rise of the Ronin has been compared to another popular Samurai game – Ghost of Tsushima with Jin Sakai as the protagonist. So, if you are a fan of the game and want to play as him in Team Ninja’s title, go ahead and take note of his character code.

Keanu Reeves

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-FseDDw?CSHqbH

Keanu Reeves is a popular actor not just in movies but also in successful games like Cyberpunk 2077. If you want to take on the role of John Wick and kill enemies using guns and katanas in Rise of the Ronin, we have sorted his character code above.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-AuYZT&keAzpWW

Demon Slayer is a popular anime with Tanjiro as the protagonist and an ideal brother to his sister Nezuko. In the anime, Tanjiro slices down the heads of demons using his katanas, and if you want to replicate similar situations in this game, go ahead and copy the code right away.

Tom Cruise

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-/R/fC[iZbN?GJ

From Mission Impossible to Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise has aced his action stunts and is now one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. If you are his massive fan and want to continue your journey as a Ronin, we have got his character code for you.

Tsunade (Naruto)

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-NVxA9hGQ7whnX

Tsunade is the strongest kunoichi in Naruto and is also one of the most favorite characters from the anime of all time. Want to play as the Fifth Hokage in Rise of the Ronin? Go ahead and copy her character code from above.

Article continues after ad

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer)

Team Ninja

Character code: RRP-zv=R&w=YxpD2B

Zenitsu Agatsuma is yet another popular character from the Demon Slayer anime and is one of Tanjiro’s companions. If you want to slice enemy heads as a Thunder Breather, we’ve got his character code for you.

Article continues after ad

For more on Rise of the Ronin, check our other content below:

How to get silver coins | How to get a horse in Rise of the Ronin | How to unlock Martial Skills | Rise of the Ronin Foreign Books locations & uses | How to upgrade equipment & transfer skills