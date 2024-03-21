How long is Rise of the Ronin? Main story & completionist run

Rise of the Ronin is the new ARPG based in the Bakumatsu period, and here’s how long it takes to complete the main story.

The new open-world game from Team Ninja will release on March 22 and aims to attract fans well-versed with other popular franchises like Nioh and Ghost of Tsushima. Rise of the Ronin is one of the most anticipated PS5 exclusives of 2024 that features multiple Factions and a plethora of weapons.

Set in the Bakumatsu era of Japan, you play as a Ronin who maneuvers through a political crisis and civil war in the game. While all of that sounds good, how long does it take to complete Rise of the Ronin?

Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin features plenty of striking locations.

How long is Rise of the Ronin?

The main story of Rise of the Ronin will take around 20 hours to complete.

However, it largely depends on which difficulty setting you are playing the game at and how many collectibles or side quests you’re interacting with.

For example, if you’ve opted for the Dawn difficulty, you will complete the main story within 20 hours. However, if you want to notch the level up to the highest difficulty and play in Twilight mode, it will take you more than 35 hours to get through the story.

And for players who fancy 100% completion, expect to be grueling for around 55 hours in Rise of the Ronin. This includes all the side missions, collectibles, companions, and skills.

