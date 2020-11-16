 PS5 users are reporting crash issues when booting from rest mode - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

PS5 users are reporting crash issues when booting from rest mode

Published: 16/Nov/2020 2:52 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 4:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
PS5 Crash Issues Rest Mode
Sony

Share

PlayStation 5

PS5 users have reported that rest mode can sometimes crash the newly-released Sony console and even force an in-built system repair.

The PS5 launched in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, and the United States on November 12. It’s set to release in Europe, the United Kingdom, and other countries on November 19.

However, console launches are rarely smooth. Xbox Series X users have experienced everything from crashes and overheating issues to the infamous black screen of death

PS5 users also joined the fray with some consoles reportedly dying. Now, to make matters worse, there have been multiple reports that the console’s rest mode can sometimes cause issues ranging from crashing and freezing to corrupting drives.

PS5 Crash Issues Rest Mode
Sony
The PS5 released in most countries on November 12, and is set to launch in the rest on November 19.

Jeff Gertsmann, a video-game journalist who co-founded Giant Bomb, reported the issue on Twitter. 

“Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that “repair your external drive” process when you start back up,” he said. “At least that’s how it’s been for me the few times I’ve done that today.”

“Also every time I’ve had the PS5 go through that external drive repair sequence, it ends up on a black screen,” he added. “I have to hit the power button on the console itself to force it into rest mode, then it comes back up and asks me to file an error report, then boots normally.”

Unfortunately, he’s not the only one. A streamer named TeftyTeft who has a little under 150,000 followers on Twitch also reported the issue. However, instead of happening during Spider-Man, it happened while he was playing Godfall.

“Quick note on the PS5. Apparently, sleep mode makes the system unreliable and rando crash,” he said.

“Had Godfall crash the system 3 times within in the span of an hour. The fix, give a fresh restart from the main menu, and then don’t let it go into sleep mode until it’s patched.”

Of course, it’s not happening to everyone. However, there have been other tweets and threads popping up in which players experienced the same issues with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

So, if you don’t want to risk potentially losing progress, it’s probably not a bad idea to avoid using rest mode until a patch is released.

In the meantime, you can shut down the PS5 completely.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!