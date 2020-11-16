PS5 users are reporting crash issues when booting from rest mode - Dexerto

PS5 users have reported that rest mode can sometimes crash the newly-released Sony console and even force an in-built system repair.

The PS5 launched in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, and the United States on November 12. It’s set to release in Europe, the United Kingdom, and other countries on November 19.

However, console launches are rarely smooth. Xbox Series X users have experienced everything from crashes and overheating issues to the infamous black screen of death.

PS5 users also joined the fray with some consoles reportedly dying. Now, to make matters worse, there have been multiple reports that the console’s rest mode can sometimes cause issues ranging from crashing and freezing to corrupting drives.

Jeff Gertsmann, a video-game journalist who co-founded Giant Bomb, reported the issue on Twitter.

“Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that “repair your external drive” process when you start back up,” he said. “At least that’s how it’s been for me the few times I’ve done that today.”

“Also every time I’ve had the PS5 go through that external drive repair sequence, it ends up on a black screen,” he added. “I have to hit the power button on the console itself to force it into rest mode, then it comes back up and asks me to file an error report, then boots normally.”

Unfortunately, he’s not the only one. A streamer named TeftyTeft who has a little under 150,000 followers on Twitch also reported the issue. However, instead of happening during Spider-Man, it happened while he was playing Godfall.

“Quick note on the PS5. Apparently, sleep mode makes the system unreliable and rando crash,” he said.

“Had Godfall crash the system 3 times within in the span of an hour. The fix, give a fresh restart from the main menu, and then don’t let it go into sleep mode until it’s patched.”

Of course, it’s not happening to everyone. However, there have been other tweets and threads popping up in which players experienced the same issues with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

So, if you don’t want to risk potentially losing progress, it’s probably not a bad idea to avoid using rest mode until a patch is released.

In the meantime, you can shut down the PS5 completely.