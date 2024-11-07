No Man’s Sky 5.25 patch notes: Cross-Save, PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements & more

No Man’s Sky continues to roll out regular updates that have quickly turned the spacefaring epic into one of the most outstanding genre entries ever. Now, several long-term developments are set to roll out that could change the game forever.

In a blog post on the official No Man’s Sky website, developer Hello Games confirmed the arrival of several new features that had been years in the making.

The big news is that Cross-Save is finally here for all platforms, and the post promises a seamless experience for those who wish to jump between different consoles and the PC.

Alongside that, an enhanced version of the game is available for those playing on the newly released PlayStation 5 pro. Describing the console as “an incredible feat of engineering,” Lead Developer Sean Murray confirmed it is able to run the game at 8K resolution/30 FPS, with improved graphics and lighting across the board.

No Man’s Sky 5.25 patch notes

The full patch notes for the limited but extremely consequential Patch 5.25 are as follows:

Cross-Save is now enabled for No Man’s Sky, allowing players to transfer save games between all platforms. This feature is being released as a limited beta with a restricted number of places, which will be increased in the coming weeks. All players are invited to read about the feature, and connect their platform accounts via the “Getting Started” link here.

The Beachhead expedition begins today, and will run for two weeks. Alongside Priest Entity Nada, investigate mysterious fluctuations in history already written – and recruit the legendary SSV Normandy SR1 into your fleet.

Fixed a crash related to loading Multi-Tools.

Fixed a rare crash on PlayStation consoles.

Fixed a memory crash on Xbox consoles.

Fixed an issue preventing older PS4 saves from being loaded.

Fixed a rare crash on Xbox when loading certain save games.

Fixed an incorrect icon for the Grub Cocoon at the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion.

Fixed incorrect icon and text in the Catalogue archive for The Cursed.

Repositioned the save indicator on the main menu.

The arrival of the Normandy into the game comes as part of Mass Effect’s annual N7 celebration, with the ship able to be claimed for the next two weeks. It appears as part of an overhauled version of the quest that marked its original appearance back in 2021.