 How to fix Black Ops Cold War crashes on Xbox Series X - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to fix Black Ops Cold War crashes on Xbox Series X

Published: 14/Nov/2020 2:54 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 2:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Xbox Series X Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Microsoft / Treyarch

Some Xbox Series X users have been experiencing crash issues with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but fortunately, there’s an explanation and a fix.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has officially launched, and it looks and performs incredibly well on next-gen consoles. However, it hasn’t been a seamless experience for everyone.

Xbox Series X users have reported a series of issues. In some instances, elements from the user interface have been disappearing and replaced with an error. Fortunately, it can be fixed with a simple restart.

A portion of Xbox Series X users have also had issues with Quick Resume, which seems to disconnect the console from the TV in the same way a resolution change or HDR toggle would.

Still, those are nothing compared to an issue where Black Ops Cold War somehow crashes and completely turns off the Xbox Series X. The worst part is it often happens after a few minutes of play.

Xbox Series X Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks and plays amazingly on the Xbox Series X.

What is causing the Black Ops Cold War crashes?

It’s hard to tell what’s causing the crashing issue. However, the consensus is that it seems to only affect Xbox Series X users who bought the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Xbox Series X version, which costs $70, appears to work fine. But the Xbox One version, which costs $60, seems to be incompatible with the console even though it’s supposed to work fine. To make matters worse, there isn’t an easy way to upgrade from one to the other.

This could have been avoided if Activision-Blizzard used Xbox Smart Delivery, which is similar to EA’s dual-entitlement system. However, they didn’t, and now many players are wishing they had.

The problem has been affecting some players who own Xbox Series X version too. It seems to happen in instances when the game is installed on an external HDD. Luckily, it can be fixed.

Xbox Series X Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Activision-Blizzard chose not utilise Xbox Smart Delivery with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How can the crash be fixed?

External USB HDD’s cannot support next-gen games built for the Xbox Series X. Instead, they can only support backward compatible titles from the Xbox One.

Naturally, that means if you installed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on an external HDD intentionally or by mistake, it will be the older version. Therefore, you’ll have the same crashing and shutdown issues as those who bought the older version.

To fix it, uninstall the game from the external HDD and reinstall it on the Xbox Series X’s internal SSD. Double-check that you’ve selected the specific next-gen version on the Microsoft Store. That’s all there is to it.

Xbox Series X Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The Xbox Series X can support up to 120hz on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

It’s a shame that Activision-Blizzard didn’t opt to use the Xbox Smart Delivery system. Players have expressed their disappointment about the decision for quite some time. They believe it was based on corporate greed.

Either way, those who have experienced these issues with the newer version can enjoy this simple fix. Others will need to wait for an official patch to rectify the problem.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!