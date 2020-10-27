PlayStation boss shares bad news for those who want a PS5 on launch day - Dexerto

If you were thinking about waiting until launch day to pick up a PlayStation 5, you might want to come up with another game plan, as the President and CEO Jim Ryan said in a recent interview that players who wanted to do just that might not be able to.

In today’s day and age, every piece of major technology that releases is available for pre-order. Especially in the game’s industry, most people can go to their favorite tech store, drop some or all of the money, and have a product reserved before it even officially releases.

That being said, there’s always a group of people that decides that that’s not what they want to do. They think that even if they aren’t able to secure a product before launch via a pre-order, they’ll be able to pick up one no problem on release day. If you were thinking about doing that with the PS5, however, you may want to reconsider.

According to Reuters, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan stated that fans who want to buy a PS5 on launch day might have a difficult time, confirming the fears of those who weren’t able to secure a pre-order.

“It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,” Ryan said an interview with Reuters.

The PlayStation head apparently went on to say that they’ll be working hard to make sure that supply of the console meets the demand, although it’s worth noting that this this is more than likely PR speak and fans still shouldn’t hold their breath that they’ll be able to get one.

Sony seeing 'very considerable' PS5 demand ahead of launch https://t.co/JFkpzsk0Sy pic.twitter.com/VDxn4IIqDG — Reuters (@Reuters) October 27, 2020

While this is awful news for those that were hoping to wait until day 1 to get their hands on the PS5, it shouldn’t be that surprising. Game consoles over the past couple decades are notorious for selling out quickly and considering how difficult it was to get a pre-order, this really shouldn’t be a shock.

As of October 27, 2020, pre-orders for both the standard and digital-only versions of the console are sold out at almost every retail store. Still, here’s hoping that this is a bit hyperbolic. If this is true, it might be many, many months before other players will be able to get their hands on at least a PS5, as it’s currently unknown whether another wave of pre-orders will be hitting stores.