PlayStation boss shares bad news for those who want a PS5 on launch day - Dexerto

PlayStation boss shares bad news for those who want a PS5 on launch day

Published: 27/Oct/2020 21:44 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 22:02

by Tanner Pierce
If you were thinking about waiting until launch day to pick up a PlayStation 5, you might want to come up with another game plan, as the President and CEO Jim Ryan said in a recent interview that players who wanted to do just that might not be able to.

In today’s day and age, every piece of major technology that releases is available for pre-order. Especially in the game’s industry, most people can go to their favorite tech store, drop some or all of the money, and have a product reserved before it even officially releases.

That being said, there’s always a group of people that decides that that’s not what they want to do. They think that even if they aren’t able to secure a product before launch via a pre-order, they’ll be able to pick up one no problem on release day. If you were thinking about doing that with the PS5, however, you may want to reconsider.

GameStop
Currently, pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are sold out across all retail stores

According to Reuters, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan stated that fans who want to buy a PS5 on launch day might have a difficult time, confirming the fears of those who weren’t able to secure a pre-order.

“It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,” Ryan said an interview with Reuters.

The PlayStation head apparently went on to say that they’ll be working hard to make sure that supply of the console meets the demand, although it’s worth noting that this this is more than likely PR speak and fans still shouldn’t hold their breath that they’ll be able to get one.

While this is awful news for those that were hoping to wait until day 1 to get their hands on the PS5, it shouldn’t be that surprising. Game consoles over the past couple decades are notorious for selling out quickly and considering how difficult it was to get a pre-order, this really shouldn’t be a shock.

As of October 27, 2020, pre-orders for both the standard and digital-only versions of the console are sold out at almost every retail store. Still, here’s hoping that this is a bit hyperbolic. If this is true, it might be many, many months before other players will be able to get their hands on at least a PS5, as it’s currently unknown whether another wave of pre-orders will be hitting stores.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm