PlayStation 5 consoles are reportedly dying already - Dexerto

PlayStation 5 consoles are reportedly dying already

Published: 12/Nov/2020 15:15

by Andrew Highton
youtuber omni's ps5 console
Sony, Omni

Sony’s PlayStation 5 launch follows the same pattern as Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S release, as players have discovered potentially worrying hardware issues – with some reportedly “dying” already.

Millions of people have finally been able to get their hands on the next technological advancement in video gaming. After a successful eighth generation with the PS4, the PS5 is expected to trump that era and further cement Sony’s dominance.

However, reports are already coming in that review consoles, and orders delivered on release day, are breaking already.

The issues cite errors in the storage and the way it unsuccessfully tries to rebuild the unit. Also, a couple of people have been able to play games initially, turned it off, and then the console is completely unresponsive later on.

miles morales on PS5
Sony
Miles isn’t the only one who doesn’t want any more problems.

YouTuber ACG’s console breaks

The most notable example that we’ve seen so far is the well-known YouTuber ACG.

He actually received a review unit from Sony and promised a variety of content for his viewers. Unfortunately, it appears that won’t be the case for the time being, after addressing the current situation regarding his PlayStation 5 console.

The YouTuber said: “It would say your storage is corrupted and we have to rebuild it. This continued to happen a great deal of times.”

He reiterated that he’s been in contact with Sony and they are working with him to try and rectify the situation.

Other examples of PS5s breaking

Not everyone has been fortunate enough to be sent a free one from Sony and have had to fork out several hundred dollars to land themselves this much sought after console.

Some people have been able to get their PS5 to the data-rebuilding phase, but had no luck whatsoever after that.

A YouTube user by the name of Omni had been enjoying his new PS5, but after turning it off, noticed it doesn’t respond at all. The video clearly shows that everything is connected and yet the PS5 shows no signs of life.

PS5 consoles dying already isn’t something that Sony will be best pleased to see, or will have expected. Not by a long shot.

Given that these videos are from just the first day of the console’s release, players will be hoping that there aren’t too many more problems like this in the future.

Fortnite

How to get Pro Fishing Rod for Fortnite XP Xtravanganza Week 2 challenge

Published: 12/Nov/2020 14:01

by Matt Porter
Two Fortnite characters fishing.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Week Two of Fortnite’s XP Xtravaganza is here, and one of the most difficult tasks wants you to catch fish with a Pro Fishing Rod. Like many, you may not have realized there’s a pro version of this item, but we’ve got everything you need to help you get your hands on one. 

Chapter 2 Season 4 is drawing to its rapid conclusion, but for those who haven’t managed to rank their Battle Pass up to max level just yet, Epic Games have added four weeks of XP Xtravaganza challenges to give you a final push towards the Tier 100 skin.

With foil skins also up for grabs for any players who reach Level 220, it’s definitely time to get some last-minute XP farming in, and this challenge should give you a nice boost.

Of course, catching 10 fish sounds fairly straight forward, but what may confuse some players is the fact that you need to use a Pro version of the Fishing Rod Item. If you’re struggling and aren’t sure what you’re looking for, we’ve got all the information you need to make this task a doddle.

Fortnite character fishing
Epic Games
Players will need to catch 10 fish for this XP Xtravaganza challenge.

How to catch 10 fish with a Pro Fishing Rod

First thing’s first, you need to know what you’re looking for. Figuring out what makes Pro Fishing Rod “pro” may sound tough, but it’s actually fairly simple, as the bait on the end of the line is a Peely-shaped hook, while the rod itself is golden in color rather than black.

They can be found inside Barrels like regular Fishing Rods, but you are leaving things to chance, as not every cluster of rods will have one. That could leave you hunting for a while in the hopes of stumbling across one, which isn’t exactly ideal.

Character using a Pro Fishing Rod in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Pro Fishing Rod is golden.

Thankfully, there’s an easier way to grab one. Simply pick up the first Fishing Rod you find, and head to an Upgrade Bench, where you can pay 100 Wood, Brick, and Metal to boost it into the pro version.

Once you’ve done that, just head to any body of water on the Fortnite map, and start catching fish. Once you catch 10, you’ll see a notification in the top left corner of your screen to let you know it’s been completed.

Of course, you will be a sitting duck while you do this, so it might be a good idea to catch a few at a time and then move elsewhere, otherwise, you could find yourself heading back to the lobby pretty quickly.