Black Ops 6 October 29 update patch notes: Multiplayer attachment fix & Zombies Bank Vault nerf

Treyarch have rolled out the Black Ops 6 October 29 update, which addresses a handful of exploits on both Terminus, Liberty Falls, and multiplayer.

Black Ops 6 is off to a successful start, with millions of players hopping in across launch weekend. But that’s not to say there haven’t been issues that have needed addressing, in both multiplayer and Zombies.

Luckily, the devs have been quick to roll out updates to solve these problems. The latest of these has just dropped, so here are the Black Ops 6 October 29 update patch notes, including fixes to Zombies mode.

Liberty Falls Vault change

As part of the October 29, Treyarch have set a limit on the number of times that players can interact with the Bank Vault lock on Liberty Falls. Whereas before they could attempt to open it as many times as they wanted, now each player can only try three times per round.

This change is likely to encourage players to find all three parts of the code, instead of simply trying to fill in the blanks by spamming guess after guess.

Activision Exploits on Liberty Falls and Terminus have been fixed.

Check out the full Black Ops 6 October 29 patch notes below, as shared by Treyarch in the official blog:

GLOBAL

UI

Improved certain cases of image streaming in front-end menus.

Long Loadouts and Blueprints names will no longer be truncated for certain languages. Players can expect longer Loadout and Blueprint names to scroll horizontally.

Improved stability within main menus.

MULTIPLAYER

Weapons

Addressed an issue where certain weapons would lose a specific attachment upon match start.

Stability

Added various server-side stability fixes.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Terminus Closed an exploit on Terminus that allowed players to temporarily lose enemy targeting.

Liberty Falls Closed an exploit on Liberty Falls that allowed players to temporarily lose enemy targeting. Players can now only individually interact with the Bank Vault combination lock three times per round.



Stability

Added various server-side stability fixes.

There’s even more to come from Black Ops 6 very soon, with the return of Nuketown already confirmed and the Season 1 update just around the corner.