PS5 fans slam Sony scalper group stockpiling consoles during shortage - Dexerto

PS5 fans have already had a hard time finding consoles due to high-demand and worldwide shortages, but now they’re even angrier after learning a scalper group has been stockpiling PS5s and selling them to members at a higher price.

The PS5 console launch has been a wild ride due to worldwide shortages and high-demand during a global pandemic. Some people have been lucky enough to get their hands on a console, but many others are still waiting.

PS5 consoles sold out in a matter of minutes during a brief pre-order window several months ago. Then, additional waves of pre-orders and restocks sold out in seconds.

Now, a couple of weeks have passed since the official PS5 launch, and consoles are still hard to find. What’s more, there has been little to no news on stock updates. Millions of PS5 fans are left with nothing to do but twiddle their thumbs and wait.

Meanwhile, a UK-based scalping group named CrepChiefNotify has managed to stockpile thousands of consoles and sell them to subscribers at a higher price.

In an interview with Business Insider, a manager from the group mentioned how many consoles they’ve been able to stockpile. “Our total collective number is 2,472 PS5 consoles across all of our members,” he said. That’s on top of “just under 1,000” pre-orders too.

But how did they manage to snag so many PS5 consoles while everyone else is struggling? Well, it all boiled down to a combination of knowing where to look in advance, monitoring website stock, and using bots.

Read more: How to fix PS5 fan noise with one simple DIY tip

For those who don’t know, bots are essentially scripts or programs capable of adding products to the cart and completing the transaction much faster than a human can. It’s no surprise, then, that people using them will have more success in finding a console.

Congratulations to our members 🎉⁠

In less than 24 hours of the release of the PS5 and our members have secured over 2,500 consoles this morning.⁠

⁠

⁠Stop missing out, reselling isn't going away so jump in fast and maximise your profits.⁠ pic.twitter.com/WUTBFWNHfE — CrepChiefNotify (@CrepChiefNotify) November 20, 2020

Naturally, that means scalpers and scalper groups using bots have almost certainly contributed to the lack of stock. It’s left a bitter taste in the mouths of PS5 fans, who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

“Scalper group? A f**king GROUP? WHY NOT START A LEGIT GODDAMN STORE THEN?!” said one person.

Read more: 8 PS Plus Collection games you need to play on PS5

“Scalpers are scum, but they wouldn’t exist without people being all too willing to pay their marked-up prices on in-demand goods,” said another. It’s a call for action to stop giving scalpers business.

Most people say scalping and reselling is morally wrong. They believe it’s nothing more than greed and needlessly impacts product availability.

Read more: PS5 consoles are reportedly dying already

However, others insist it’s a legitimate and lucrative business model, and if you’re able to pull it off, it’s fair game.

Either way, it’s become a hot topic since the PS5 launch, and unless something drastically changes, it probably won’t go away anytime soon.