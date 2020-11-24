 PS5 fans slam Sony scalper group stockpiling consoles during shortage - Dexerto
PS5 fans slam Sony scalper group stockpiling consoles during shortage

Published: 24/Nov/2020 6:02 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 6:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
PS5 scalping group stockpiling consoles
PS5 fans have already had a hard time finding consoles due to high-demand and worldwide shortages, but now they’re even angrier after learning a scalper group has been stockpiling PS5s and selling them to members at a higher price.

The PS5 console launch has been a wild ride due to worldwide shortages and high-demand during a global pandemic. Some people have been lucky enough to get their hands on a console, but many others are still waiting.

PS5 consoles sold out in a matter of minutes during a brief pre-order window several months ago. Then, additional waves of pre-orders and restocks sold out in seconds.

Now, a couple of weeks have passed since the official PS5 launch, and consoles are still hard to find. What’s more, there has been little to no news on stock updates. Millions of PS5 fans are left with nothing to do but twiddle their thumbs and wait.

Meanwhile, a UK-based scalping group named CrepChiefNotify has managed to stockpile thousands of consoles and sell them to subscribers at a higher price.

Sony PS5 consoles have been selling like hotcakes.

In an interview with Business Insidera manager from the group mentioned how many consoles they’ve been able to stockpile. “Our total collective number is 2,472 PS5 consoles across all of our members,” he said. That’s on top of “just under 1,000” pre-orders too.

But how did they manage to snag so many PS5 consoles while everyone else is struggling? Well, it all boiled down to a combination of knowing where to look in advance, monitoring website stock, and using bots.

For those who don’t know, bots are essentially scripts or programs capable of adding products to the cart and completing the transaction much faster than a human can. It’s no surprise, then, that people using them will have more success in finding a console.

Naturally, that means scalpers and scalper groups using bots have almost certainly contributed to the lack of stock. It’s left a bitter taste in the mouths of PS5 fans, who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

“Scalper group? A f**king GROUP? WHY NOT START A LEGIT GODDAMN STORE THEN?!” said one person.

“Scalpers are scum, but they wouldn’t exist without people being all too willing to pay their marked-up prices on in-demand goods,” said another. It’s a call for action to stop giving scalpers business.

PS5 fans had a hard time trying to buy consoles on Walmart's website after it crashed due to an influx of bots.

Most people say scalping and reselling is morally wrong. They believe it’s nothing more than greed and needlessly impacts product availability.

However, others insist it’s a legitimate and lucrative business model, and if you’re able to pull it off, it’s fair game. 

Either way, it’s become a hot topic since the PS5 launch, and unless something drastically changes, it probably won’t go away anytime soon.

Riot finally set to nerf support Pantheon in League patch 10.25

Published: 24/Nov/2020 7:04

by Isaac McIntyre
League of Legends Season 11 Pantheon

Riot Games have finally locked in plans to nerf Pantheon, particularly his support and mid lane picks, in a raft of changes for the Artisan of War that should arrive on live League of Legends servers by LoL patch 10.25.

Pantheon has been out of control across the Rift since his Season 10 rework; the LoL bruiser was originally planned to stay in the top lane, but spilled out into mid lane and support.

The versatile bruiser has shone in solo queue. As of League patch 10.23 he boasts a 9.11% play rate in support, and a 20.28% ban rate. Pantheon also ruled the roost in pro play too; he was played a whopping 210 times across 2020, and banned in a further 251 games.

The League of Legends community has been begging Riot for an update to cowl the Artisan of War. The issue, most fans agree, is his threat in bot as a “kill” support ⁠— and now it seems League’s balance team is finally on the same page.

Pantheon has been "out of control" as a powerful support in Season 10.

The aim, League dev Riot Phlox revealed, is to curtail Pantheon’s power across the competitive scene, and in mid and support, in an effort to give top lane “a place to shine” again. Phlox unveiled the nerfs on Twitter on Nov. 23.

All four of Pantheon’s abilities are coming under the microscope. His Q, “Comet Spear,” will only have its cooldown and mana cost tweaked, while E, “Aegis Assault,” will lose its iconic tower shot blocks. His W, “Shield Vault,” is getting a damage spike too.

Finally, his Q and E’s empowered versions are having bonuses stripped out of them, while “Grand Starfall,” his cross-map ultimate, now deals extra damage too.

These changes should “give Pantheon a better trading pattern for fighting other melee champs in the top lane, and drain some power from support,” developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter added on Twitter after the planned changes were revealed.

All four of Pantheon's abilities are coming under the hammer in patch 10.25.

The new Pantheon changes are expected to arrive on the League of Legends PBE on Nov. 24, before being shipped live in patch 10.25. “These should drop Wednesday to PBE, I think,” Phlox said. “ I’d love to hear how it sounds and how it plays out if you can manage a few games.”

League patch 10.25 has already been penciled in for Wednesday, Dec. 9. The Pantheon nerfs are expected to be the headlining changes, alongside continued tweaks for the Season 11 item overhaul Riot launched this preseason.

Here’s all the details on Pantheon’s planned patch 10.25 nerfs:

Planned Pantheon nerfs for LoL patch 10.25

  • Movement speed 355 ⇒ 345.
  • Q cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 8-6, mana cost 40 ⇒ 30. 
  • Empowered Q no longer slows.
  • W damage 60-140 ⇒ 60-260.
  • E no longer blocks tower shots, retreat movement penalty 50% ⇒ 25%.
  • Empowered E no longer extends duration upon empowerment, [new] when Pantheon slams his shield he gains 60% move speed for one second.
  • R [new]: the spear that lands before Pantheon now slows for 50% and applies an unenpowered spear’s worth of damage in a small area around it.