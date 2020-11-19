 Players share hilarious reaction to PS5 restock selling out in seconds - Dexerto
Players share hilarious reaction to PS5 restock selling out in seconds

Published: 19/Nov/2020 23:33

by Brent Koepp
PlayStation / Wal Mart

“PlayStation 5 restock” trended on Twitter after stores sold out of the Sony console in literally seconds on November 19. Players took to social media to voice their frustrations.

Ever since its launch, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been this holiday’s hottest item. Stores across the world can’t keep the next-gen console in stock, and consumers are desperate to get their hands on one.

On November 19, stores like Walmart announced a restock of the PS5. Only, they sold out in seconds. Angry players left empty handed were stunned and frustrated by the disastrous availability – and vented their feelings online, as you do.

PlayStation 5 console and its retail box.
PlayStation
Stores are having trouble keeping PlayStation 5 in stock.

Gamers rage out after PS5 restock disaster

A similar story played out for many attempting to buy Sony’s next-gen console. Consumers were able to add the coveted hardware to their basket, only to be greeted by Walmart’s “oh deer” crash screen, made even more frustrating by displaying a photo of a smiling dog with reindeer antlers on.

Other users made it as far as entering their payment and shipping information, but by the time they clicked and confirmed their order, they were told the new PlayStation had already sold out.

On Twitter, #PS5Restock and #OhDeer began trending after the gaming community let out their rage using hilarious memes to describe the situation. Here are some of the best reactions.

PlayStation fans react

Many frustrated PlayStation fans used iconic clips from pop culture, such as Spongebob Squarepants or anime to express their anger with the restock lasting only seconds before selling out.

Other players raged out over Walmart’s now-infamous “Oh Deer” site crash screen which plagued those trying to purchase the console. The smiling dog in the Christmas outfit quickly became meme fodder, and even trended worldwide.

At the time of writing, Walmart has not made any public comment about the situation. It is also unclear when there will be another restock for the PS5. With Christmas just around the corner, the scarcity of the new console will only further fuel the demand for the hot item.

This isn’t the only time the PlayStation 5 has trended on social media over lack of stock. An hour after Sony announced pre-orders would go up 24 hours later, stores quickly broke the street date and put the next-gen hardware up for sale a day earlier than they were supposed to  – which also left many gamers frustrated.

Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio cries during Instagram Live over 100M follower drama

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:08

by Meg Bethany Koepp
charli damelio crying on instagram live over tiktok followers
Instagram: @charlidamelio / TikTok

Internet sensation Charli D’Amelio broke down crying during an Instagram Live broadcast on November 19 while addressing backlash over a comment she’d made about her TikTok following during a YouTube video with James Charles.

The drama started on November 16 after The D’Amelio Family posted a video to their YouTube channel in which they all sat down and had dinner with James Charles, a fellow YouTuber largely known for his beauty and makeup content.

In the upload, Charli’s upcoming 100 million TikTok follower milestone was brought up. “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil,” she said. “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” Charles jokingly replied, with the star quickly hitting back with, “I was just saying, like, even numbers,” while smiling and sticking her tongue out for the camera.

Fans of the TikTok sensation were divided over her comment, with some accusing her of being “ungrateful” for the following she has – something she opened up about in a tearful Instagram Live on November 19.

(Topic starts at 14:57.)

Charli D’Amelio’s tearful response to TikTok follower criticism

Charli started off her live broadcast by revealing that she’d received some awful comments from critics following the November 16 D’Amelio Family video.

“Seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying!” she exclaimed through tears. “Like, people telling me to hang myself, people just like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all!”

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that’s not okay,” she continued, before stating that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue making content. “If this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”

The 16-year-old then went on to explain why she made the comment in the first place, and revealed that it was because she had a surprise planned for fans. “…I don’t want you guys to think that I don’t care or think that I think you guys are numbers. I was also extremely excited because I do have something really, really amazing that’s going to help out a lot of people,” she said. “…It’s like, a huge thing that I’ve been so excited to do, and I really wanted to share it with you guys.”

According to livecounts.io – a real-time follower counter – Charli has lost almost one million TikTok followers due to the backlash over her original comment during the family video.

It is unclear at the time of writing whether she will be continuing to make content in the future, or whether she will indeed stop making content or at least take a break over the situation. As always, keep it locked to Dexerto for any developments.