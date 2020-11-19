Players share hilarious reaction to PS5 restock selling out in seconds - Dexerto

“PlayStation 5 restock” trended on Twitter after stores sold out of the Sony console in literally seconds on November 19. Players took to social media to voice their frustrations.

Ever since its launch, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been this holiday’s hottest item. Stores across the world can’t keep the next-gen console in stock, and consumers are desperate to get their hands on one.

On November 19, stores like Walmart announced a restock of the PS5. Only, they sold out in seconds. Angry players left empty handed were stunned and frustrated by the disastrous availability – and vented their feelings online, as you do.

Gamers rage out after PS5 restock disaster

A similar story played out for many attempting to buy Sony’s next-gen console. Consumers were able to add the coveted hardware to their basket, only to be greeted by Walmart’s “oh deer” crash screen, made even more frustrating by displaying a photo of a smiling dog with reindeer antlers on.

Other users made it as far as entering their payment and shipping information, but by the time they clicked and confirmed their order, they were told the new PlayStation had already sold out.

On Twitter, #PS5Restock and #OhDeer began trending after the gaming community let out their rage using hilarious memes to describe the situation. Here are some of the best reactions.

PlayStation fans react

Many frustrated PlayStation fans used iconic clips from pop culture, such as Spongebob Squarepants or anime to express their anger with the restock lasting only seconds before selling out.

Walmart watching me trying to get the PS5 even tho they “Out of Stock” #ps5restock pic.twitter.com/6rP6rnAg14 — Zi ✏️ (@zi_was_here) November 19, 2020

#ps5restock first it was SNKRS now its walmart screwing everyone over pic.twitter.com/V8e3rmJRAR — a (@BluFlamecadet) November 19, 2020

Other players raged out over Walmart’s now-infamous “Oh Deer” site crash screen which plagued those trying to purchase the console. The smiling dog in the Christmas outfit quickly became meme fodder, and even trended worldwide.

Walmart: “Oh, deer, the whole North Pole is trying to save big right now, so please try again….” Me: #PS5 pic.twitter.com/n9ctVbvJFV — 𝘉𝘳𝘺𝘢𝘯🧃 (@CoIdAid) November 13, 2020

At the time of writing, Walmart has not made any public comment about the situation. It is also unclear when there will be another restock for the PS5. With Christmas just around the corner, the scarcity of the new console will only further fuel the demand for the hot item.

This isn’t the only time the PlayStation 5 has trended on social media over lack of stock. An hour after Sony announced pre-orders would go up 24 hours later, stores quickly broke the street date and put the next-gen hardware up for sale a day earlier than they were supposed to – which also left many gamers frustrated.