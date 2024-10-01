Sony hits back at PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary scalpers with new requirements

Sony has revealed how it aims to stop 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro console scalpers dead in their tracks, making it extremely difficult for future resellers.

The reveal of PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary console has led to some eye-watering resell prices, with scalpers listing the console for as much as $10,000. With limited stock and no word of when more pre-orders will be available, western PlayStation fans have been at the mercy of scalpers.

However, Sony Japan has now revealed a new strategy that aims to both stop resellers and put the PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary console into true fans’ hands.

Writing on the official Japanese PlayStation website, Sony detailed the conditions PS5 Pro buyers would need to meet to purchase the 30th-anniversary console.

First up, every buyer needs to have an active Sony account that’s been registered in Japan. Players also need to have been signed in with their PS5 or PS4 for a total of 30 hours or more, between Saturday, February 22, 2014, and Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 23:59.

SONY The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary has been extremely hard to get hold of.

This is certainly a big step up from the manic nature of the PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary pre-orders in the West, where it sold out almost immediately – leaving lots of fans disappointed.

It remains unclear just how many of the 12,300 limited edition consoles have been sold, but hopefully, this new strategy will keep the retro-themed bundle out of scalpers’ hands.

For those who are still on the lookout for this PS5 Pro bundle, it’s important to bear in mind that pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle begin October 10, 2024.

Fortunately, Sony hasn’t put any restrictions on the rest of the Collection, which includes a 30th anniversary-themed PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal. You can read all about the PS5 Pro, including specs, supported games, and price via our hub here.