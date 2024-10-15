Baldur’s Gate 3 dev slams Collector’s Edition scalpers charging over $2,000

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is now being sold for over $2,000 by scalpers and Larian’s Director of Publishing has called them out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in a few different editions, and for fans who want to go all the way to grab the game along with a plethora of physical goodies, the Collector’s Edition is a solid choice. The only problem with this is that it has been sold out for a long time, and now the only way to get it is from resellers.

Originally, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition was priced at $269.99 when it was first released in 2023. But now, the price has skyrocketed to over $2,000 – all thanks to scalpers who have been ruining the fun. Larian’s Director of Publishing Michael Douse is aware of this issue and has called them out via a post on X.

“Hate scalpers, man,” he wrote. “I understand how commodity works, but this [Collector’s Edition] isn’t a commodity, it’s designed to make someone happy, not rich. If you’re buying it to trade, all you’re doing is making someone sad.”

It’s truly a sad reality seeing how high the price of this edition has gone up. Thankfully, it’s not exactly the end of the world for fans dying to get their hands on the game and official goodies.

Larian has also released a Deluxe Edition of the game. Now, this may not have the Mindflayer statue, physical artbook, and D20 metal dice, among others, but it does share a few similarities with the Collector’s Edition.

You’d still get a map and some stickers along with the game and the add-ons. It’s also cheaper, priced at $99.99, and isn’t limited in stock. While that’s the case, this also hasn’t stopped scalpers from trying to earn a profit from it at one point.

Rest assured, even Larian devs have mentioned that there won’t be “stock scarcity” on this edition.