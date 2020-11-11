8 PS Plus Collection games you need to play on PS5 - Dexerto

One of the most underrated benefits of the PS5’s launch is its PlayStation Plus Collection. Anyone with a PS5 and a PS Plus membership will gain instant access to 20 top AAA titles, and here’s the 8 that you need in your collection.

Remember, if you have PS Plus, all of these games are completely free on the PS5 as part of your membership and you simply need to play if you haven’t already.

The PlayStation 5 is a substantial hardware beast that will host some of gaming’s greatest ever feats of creation. While Sony is trying to introduce the future to us all, they also want people to have a taste of the past.

The PS Plus Collection was introduced to increase the value of a PS5 purchase and to make sure some classics don’t go by the wayside. They’re all massive AAA classics that were critically adored and commercially successful. So, let’s revisit 8 PS Plus Collection Games on PS5 that members will get for free. But first, let’s take a look at two titles made for next-gen that PS Plus members will have free on launch.

PS Plus Collection games

It’s fair to give some honorable mentions here as there are some exceptions.

The Last of Us, God of War, and Uncharted 4 are undisputed classics. Three games that would make anyone’s must-own list, which is why they’ve been omitted. These are arguably the three biggest games in this collection and most people will have dabbled in them by now. We want to recognize some games that, while big, haven’t had as much love as they should have gotten.

Bloodborne

We recently praised Bloodborne for being the best Souls game in the franchise.

FromSoftware’s dark, foreboding world was a fantastic world that housed some incredible locations and awe-inspiring bosses. People are put off at the notion of this genre’s difficulty, yet it’s actually a terrific starting point for beginners. It’s very quick and accessible, in comparison to Dark Souls. With just the merest hint of patience, you can enjoy a truly outstanding game.

Crash N.Sane Trilogy

The original Crash trilogy has been fondly remembered for 20 years now. Which is why it was an incredible surprise to see this announced in 2016.

An original platformer jam-packed full of difficulty spikes, and real spikes too. The nostalgia factor is understandably off the charts with the N.Sane Trilogy, but it’s rightly warranted. The games are faithfully recreated by Vicarious Visions and updated beautifully to fit the gorgeous graphics we come to expect today.

Days Gone

It’s still hard to understand why Days Gone wasn’t warmly welcomed by critics – because it’s an amazing horror experience.

Overlooking the obvious zombie fatigue that has struck in the last few years, Days Gone did it really well. It secretly told a gripping story with deep characters – particularly Deacon St. John. But it was also backed up by some tight, edgy gameplay. The numbing sensation as a hoard catches sight of you is still a nightmare-inducing feeling we can’t shake today.

inFamous: Second Son

One of the first exclusive games for the PS4, inFamous is sadly forgotten about.

Sucker Punch has seemingly moved on to pastures new with Ghost of Tsushima – with an alleged sequel in the works. But before their experimentation with historical Japan, their PS4 debut pounded the console’s specs by utilizing some stunning graphics that still stand up now. Some devilishly fun powers make inFamous Second Son deserve a second look.

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat sometimes gets lost amidst the pure fighting machine that is Street Fighter and the endless fun of Super Smash Bros. But MKX is a complete fighting game.

Originally badmouthed due to microtransactions, the game eventually became something superb. A varied roster of faces to be ripped off was complimented by its Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Story, and the Krypt. Not only that, but it features the most complete game-mechanics the series had seen to date.

Persona 5

A quirky, artsy JRPG that transcends most genre-conventions. Persona 5 has taken everything it has learned up to this moment – especially with Persona 4 Golden – and created a deep, challenging experience. Part-life simulator, part-dungeon-crawling RPG, Persona utilizes its excellent Persona system and runs it alongside some eye-popping visual design choices.

It’s rated 93 on Metacritic for a reason.

Ratchet & Clank

A remake of the original game, Ratchet & Clank is a contender for one of the best looking games…ever. It’s hard to put into words how jaw-dropping this mish-mash of funky aliens and creative guns is.

Its crazy guns can literally pixelize enemies and can even make the final boss dance! An unbelievably fun game that raises expectations for the upcoming Ratch & Clank: Rift Apart.

Resident Evil 7

If Resident Evil VIII and future titles are akin to Resident Evil VII, then it will further underline how significant this game is. After the much-maligned Resident Evil 6, Capcom finally got the series back to its terrifying roots. The Baker family is simply horrible in every way and makes Ethan’s life hell. A new first-person perspective makes every jump scare and moment feel too real.

More free PS5 games to play

It won’t just be the PS Plus Collection games that members have access to either. Bugsnax will also be free on PlayStation 5 with PS Plus until January 4, 2021. This adorable adventure game has drawn plenty of compliments for its charming aesthetic and unique concept. It’s just another freebie for gamers to look forward to.

In addition to Bugsnax, ASOBI Team‘s newest, colorful cornucopia of cuteness is also going to be free for PS5 owners.

The hilarious 3D platformer will already be pre-installed on PS5’s and will be accessible for everyone that owns one.

There you go. That is 8 PS Plus Collection Games that are imperative you download for the PS5. Add in a few new games, and you’re sure to have yourself a great time.