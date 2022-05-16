PS Plus Essential games June 2022: Leaks, rumors & PlayStation Plus “Spartacus” relaunch

PS Plus is getting a huge overhaul in June 2022, with a new tiered subscription setup and even more games. Here’s all we know about PS Plus in June 2022 for Essential users.

PS Plus is getting a huge overhaul in June as part of an effort to streamline PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, as well as fend off competition from Xbox Game Pass. While many of the details are up in the air, we do know that if you’re sticking to the “Essential” tier you’ll now be getting two monthly games.

If that’s not enough, there are Extra and Premium tiers, too — we’ll cover those in a moment.

Here’s everything we know about the new PS Plus games for June in the Essential tier.

Rumored PS Plus Essential games for June 2022

It’s an exciting time to be a PS Plus subscriber with the long-awaited overhaul because we’re very much in the dark about what’s coming.

While some fans have suggested the likes of Demon’s Souls remake could be included, we know that’ll be part of the Extra tier now that Sony has revealed the full list of games.

It’d be fair to say that May saw the old regime off with a bang, though, with FIFA 22 added to the lineup and a free PS Plus Ultimate Team pack included, too.

When will PS Plus games for June 2022 be available?

PS Plus games have traditionally been made available on the first Tuesday of the month. If that trend continues with the Spartacus overhaul, June 2022’s PS Plus games are likely to be available on Tuesday, June 7.

PlayStation Plus titles are usually announced on the PlayStation Blog on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST / 4:30 PM BST / 5:30 PM CEST.

This could change with the relaunch, but if it continues as expected we’ll hear more on May 25.

The revamped service isn’t expected in some regions until June 23, though, but we’d be very surprised if Sony left Essential subscribers high and dry for the first month.

PS Plus subscription tiers explained

Here are the basic benefits of each tier of PlayStation Plus as of June 2022:

PlayStation Plus Essential ($9.99/€8.99/£6.99/¥850 per month)

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

PlayStation Plus Extra ($14.99/€13.99/£10.99/¥1,300 per month)

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play

As a reminder, we now have the launch game list — we’ve collected all the ones we know of in one place.

PlayStation Plus Premium ($17.99/€16.99/£13.49/¥1,550 per month)

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including PS3 games available via cloud streaming, a catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

For more on quarterly and annual pricing, be sure to check out our detailed breakdown of PS Plus.

