All PlayStation Plus Premium games: Every confirmed or leaked PS5 & backwards compatible game

Sony officially revealed its revamped PlayStation Plus model back in March, and a number of the PS1, PS2, and PSP games set to be included with backward compatibility have begun to leak. Here’s every PlayStation Plus Premium game that has surfaced so far, as well as PS4 and PS5 titles.

After months of speculation, Sony’s long-rumored ‘Project Spartacus‘ was revealed to be a rework of its existing PlayStation Plus subscription. Widely seen as the company’s answer to the incredibly successful Xbox Game Pass, the membership has merged with PS Now and been broken into three tiers.

Those who go for the ‘Extra’ option will be treated to some of the biggest PS4 and PS5 titles as part of their membership. While those on the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will gain access to classics from the PS1, PS2, and PSP generations, all of which can be downloaded or streamed.

Advertisement

Despite announcing the new structure, Sony has so far remained tight-lipped on which games will feature. But assets for some fan favorites have turned up on the company servers, so here’s a list of every leaked and confirmed game for the new-look PlayStation Plus.

Contents

Every leaked PlayStation Plus Premium (PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3)

The Premium tier is the very best that the reword PlayStation Plus subscription has to offer, providing all the benefits of the base and Extra plans, as well 340 extra games from the PS1, PS2, and PSP.

None have been formally announced, but dataminers have leaked files relating to the following games:

Tekken 2 (PS1)

Mr Driller (PS1)

Worms Armageddon (PS1)

Worms World Party (PS1)

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

PlayStation Plus Extra confirmed games (PS4 and PS5)

In the initial blog post, Sony didn’t reveal too many games that would be included in the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. They did, however, confirm a handful of modern titles that members will be able to dip into, with more set to be announced ahead of launch.

Advertisement

Here’s every PS4 and PS5 game confirmed to be coming to this tier so far:

Death Stranding

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Returnal

It’s worth noting that Syphon Filter 1, 2, Dark Mirror, and Logan’s Shadow have all received ratings on PS4 and PS5 in recent week, so there’s a chance these could also feature. However, this isn’t yet confirmed.

Is there a new PlayStation Plus release date?

There is no definitive release date for the new PlayStation service just yet, but Sony have explained the timeframe they are aiming for. It will see a gradual rollout around different territories, beginning in late May and hopefully being available worldwide by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

We’ve listed the rough dates Sony are “targeting” below:

Asia markets (excluding Japan) – May 23, 2022

Japan – June 1, 2022

Americas – June 13, 2022

Europe – June 22, 2022

Those are all of the leaked or confirmed games that are set to show up on the new PlayStation Plus service so far. More and more are likely to emerge closer to launch, so be sure to check back here for the latest updates.

In the meantime, why don’t you check out all of the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month?