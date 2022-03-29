Sony’s Spartacus is a PlayStation Plus refresh and offers 700 games

Sony has officially revealed its new-look PlayStation Plus service, with subscribers able to access free monthly games and other added benefits once it launches in June.

Sony has officially revealed its refreshed PlayStation Plus (formerly known as Project Spartacus), a new tiered subscription service that seems poised to challenge Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass while also adding features including extended game demos and backward compatible titles.

The service, which starts at £6.99/$9.99 per month, will offer features the same features as it does right now under the PS Plus Essentials name. The second tier will add over 400 PS4 and PS5 titles that include the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, and plenty more. Finally, the most expensive tier will add PS1, PS2 and PSP titles, as well as the option to stream PS3 and PS4 titles.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, which we are continuing to update.