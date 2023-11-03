Meta Quest+ subscription: Price, games list, more

Meta Quest+ subscription service promises to give Meta Quest users access to two games per month by handpicking top hits and hidden gems.

Several hardware providers have taken to offering subscription services which gives users a selection of free games to try each month. Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are probably the best-known examples, but Meta Quest users also have the opportunity to try out new titles regularly with Meta Quest+.

Subscribers get two free games each month. For a limited time, users can get the first month for free, though, after that, it costs $7.99 per month, or $59.99 for an annual subscription.

What games are included with Meta Quest+ in November?

The games on offer for November are NFL Pro Era and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs.

NFL Pro Era is an immersive sports simulation that puts the player in the role of a Quarterback in the NFL, engaging in strategic planning to create plays and hone skills before the Big Game.

Iconic NFL stadiums are faithfully recreated so football fans can see what it’s like to play on the hallowed ground of their favorite stadium, alongside detailed simulations of their favorite players.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is a VR adaptation of the famous and popular mobile title, but alongside the 52 levels across four worlds of the base game, there is also an extensive list of additional content.

Over the time since the original release, the devs at Resolution Games have added a further 52 ‘spooky’ levels, along with a comprehensive toolset for creating custom levels, which comes with the ability to upload, play, and give a rating to levels created by the community.

No, you will lose access to any games from Meta Quest+ if you unsubscribe. Users who subscribe to the service can cancel at any time, and if they later choose to resubscribe, the titles they had previously redeemed will be waiting to be accessed in their library.

How many games are included per month with Meta Quest+?

Two games will be available at the start of each month, with Meta saying that the titles are hand-picked to give players access to top-rated hits and hidden gems.

Can you access old Meta Quest+ games?

No, Meta Quest+ removes games each month and replaces them. If you miss a game, you will not be able to play it included with your subscription the month after.