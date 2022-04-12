PS Plus May 2022: Leaks, rumors & announcement date for PlayStation Plus

A new batch of free games is coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers very soon with PS Plus May, but what does this month have in store for avid PlayStation fans?

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass continues to dominate the conversation when it comes to gaming subscriptions, Sony’s PlayStation Plus has been offering plenty of games since the service debuted back in the PS3 generation.

April saw the addition of Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated and Hood: Outlaws and Legends, but PS Plus is also getting a huge overhaul in June as part of “Spartacus.” Will the current format bow out with a bang? Here’s all we know about PS Plus in May 2022.

PS Plus game rumors for May 2022

Fans were a little disappointed in April’s lineup, with many noting that Hood: Outlaws and Legends follows a line of PS Plus titles that are multiplayer games with languishing communities, while others had no interest in the Battle for Bikini Bottom remake.

PlayStation is about to launch “Spartacus”, its long-awaited overhaul of PlayStation Plus in June, but the game list of included titles in the Extra and Premium tiers hasn’t been revealed yet. Will we see the current format finish strongly? Or are the PS Plus May 2022 games going to be rolled into the revamp anyway?

As a refresher, PS Plus will still offer a couple of free games going forward each month, but you’ll need to the Extra tier to gain access to up to 400 PS4 and PS5 titles. The Premium tier goes beyond that, including PS3 games that can be streamed and PS1, PS2, and PSP games. Could Sony give us an older title to get people to pay for the most expensive tier?

For more on pricing and availability, be sure to check out our guide.

We’ll keep this page updated as we hear more about the new additions for May 2022.

When will PS Plus games for May 2022 be officially announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM BST / 5:30PM CEST. This month, expect an announcement on April 27.

They’re then made available on the first Tuesday of the month, so expect October’s games on Tuesday, May 3.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the April 2022 lineup, you’ll need to follow these few short steps:

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus. You will also also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already. The new titles will now be in your Library!

For more on free games you can snag right now, be sure to check out our guides for the latest on Xbox Game Pass.