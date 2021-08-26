Leaked Pokemon Sword & Shield TCG pack teases new online game

Nearly every time The Pokémon Company unleashes a new trading card game expansion, the retail packaging gets leaked before release. In the case of November’s launch, they make have leaked something else, as well.

One of the easiest ways to play the Pokémon trading card game is via its online companion. Titled ‘Pokémon Trading Card Game Online,’ this digital version of the hit card game has been used over the last year and a half in the place of in-person events, with the addition of officially run “Players’ Cup” tournaments.

The current iteration of the TCG Online game has its fair share of issues, so when someone noticed something on the retail packaging for November’s ‘Fusion Strike’ expansion, it instantly sparked rumors.

The TCG Retail packaging leak

Thanks to Pokebeach.com, we now know what the retail products from TPCi’s November expansion set ‘Sword & Shield: Fusion Strike’ will look like.

Among the pink colors and images of Mew, we also get to see the backside of what a pack of cards will look like when it hits retail stores. This is the package that turns this leak into a little bit more of a story.

On the backside of what is referred to as a blister pack is an interesting reference to ‘Pokémon TCG Live.’ Every release prior to Fusion Strike has referenced the current iteration, ‘Pokémon TCG Online.’

This reference change has sparked the rumor that The Pokémon Company has listened to complaints about the current game. While it may just be a rebrand, its got players all around the world interested.

Complaints about TCG Online

With a halt on in-person events for the last year and a half, the Pokémon TCG Online game has been used more than it ever has before. Unfortunately for the company, it also brought to light a lot of issues with it.

Problems with cards not working properly, actions not being displayed correctly, and lacking support for older formats has led to people replying to Serebii.net’s tweet about the new game with optimism.

Pokémon Trading Card Game online needs a MAJOR update/overhaul. I'm cautiously optimistic. — Michael (@ThatMonadoBoy) August 26, 2021

While we don’t know for sure whether ‘Pokémon TCG Live’ is a rebrand for the existing app or an entirely new game created to play the game online, we’re excited that it seems TPCi is listening to us.