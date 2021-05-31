Pokemon Go Season of Discovery: date & time, legendary Regis return, Raids, more - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s next season, the Season of Discovery, is set to shake things up in the next three months with the introduction of new Pokemon in raids, the return of some old ones, a shuffle in which Pokemon will appear in the wild, and more. Here are all the details.

Pokemon Go Season of Legends was a resounding success. It gave players a chance to catch Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in their Therian Formes, among other things. However, the show must go on, and Niantic is keeping the ball rolling with the announcement of the Season of Discovery.

This season is packed with all sorts of new content. It’s got everything from old and new Pokemon appearing in five-star raids to new Field Research Tasks and Rewards, new wild spawns, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery date & start time

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery kicks off on Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM local time and will run for three months until Wednesday, September 1 at 10 AM local time.

Niantic hasn’t revealed all the details of the exciting 90-day event just yet. However, they’ll let more information trickle out once the season commences.

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery features

Regirock, Regice, and Registeel returning to five-star raids from June 1 to June 17

A “surprise” Pokemon will debut in five-star raids from June 17 onwards

“Unexpected guests” will appear in five-star raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2021

Different Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be in Mega-Raids

New Field Research Tasks and Rewards from Pokestops

New wild spawns based on hemispheres

Northern hemisphere exclusive spawns:

Common: Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, Petilil, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.

Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, Petilil, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. Rare: Summer Form Deerling, Sableye, Scyther, and Combee

Southern hemisphere exclusive spawns:

Common: Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup

Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup Rare: Winter Form Deerling, Lickitung, Chimecho, and Cubchoo.

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery Eggs

2KM: Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix

Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix 5KM: Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly

Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly 10KM: Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat

Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat 5KM (Adventure Sync): Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher

Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher 10KM (Adventure Sync): Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery bonus & items

Increased XP: Players will earn 2x XP for Research Breakthroughs

Players will earn 2x XP for Research Breakthroughs Free Remote Raid Passes: Multiple will be given out throughout the season.

Niantic confirmed there’s a lot more coming in the Season of Discovery, with plenty of details still yet to be revealed. We’ll update this article with more information as it comes.

However, based on what we’ve seen so far in the initial announcement, it’s set to be a cracking season with plenty of exciting content to enjoy.