Palworld brings you a world filled with creatures you can collect, breed, and explore environments with. Find out if Palworld is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

At first glance, Palword may somewhat remind you of Pokemon games with its vibrant world and a seemingly endless amount of creatures, but Pocketpair’s latest game seems to have an arguably darker yet interesting twist.

The whole premise of ‘Pokemon with guns’ is so interesting to the point that Palworld is currently sitting on the 10th spot of the most wish-listed games on Steam. That said, those looking to play this game on Xbox may be wondering if this game will be available in Xbox Game Pass.

So, is Palworld coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know about whether the game will be available on day one and more.

Is Palworld coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Pocketpair Palworld features plenty of creatures for players to collect and battle.

Yes, Palworld is coming to Xbox Game Pass. The game is set to release on January 19, 2024, on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. So, if you’re already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to download and play the game upon launch.

When you’re not busy monster-collecting and petting your Pals, it’s surprisingly apparent that you can also assign them to work in labor. “Build a factory, place a Pal in, and they’ll keep working as long as they’re fed–until they’re dead, that is,” as stated in the game’s description on Steam.

But that’s not all. Outside of the usual leveling up and learning new skills for your Pals, you’ll also be challenged to make important decisions throughout the game, and this can include eating them when things get scarce (or if you just want to see what happens).

All in all, Palworld is a great choice for those who enjoy crafting, monster-collecting, and open-world multiplayer elements. Even better that it’ll also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one at launch.