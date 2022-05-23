Palworld gameplay trailer shows more not-Pokemon getting shot with guns

Palworld, the Pokemon-with-guns game that was revealed in 2021, has a new trailer that shows more not-Pokemon getting shot with an assortment of weaponry.

Pocketpair Games is a studio known for its rather interesting ability to mesh several different games into one. Craftopia, the developer’s latest release, drew comparisons to The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokemon, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more.

However, the developer’s latest project has caught the attention of many gamers because of how closely it resembles Pokemon. Palworld lets players capture, ride, shoot, and eat creatures that only resemble some of your favorite Pocket Monsters.

And the latest gameplay trailer for Palworld shows even more zany sequences from creatures getting blasted with a double-barrel shotgun to a giant Pikachu-esque monster wielding a minigun.

Palworld trailer shows not-Pokemon getting shot

The new Palworld trailer dropped on May 22 with a horde of viewers, once again, commenting on its likeness to Pokemon. And rightfully so, as more than one of the creatures highlighted in the trailer looks very similar to existing Pokemon.

In the first moments of the trailer, the character is seen running up to a sheep-like creature that could be mistaken for a Wooloo. They then throw an orb-shaped device to capture the sheep before pulling out an assault rifle.

In a later scene, the player pulls out a bow and shoots an arrow into the face of a deer creature (Cobalion?). The bowstring must have weighed a lot as the arrow sent the deer tumbling several feet back.

And just moments later, the player wields a shotgun and commands their not-Sawsbuck to take down what can only be described as a Lapras standing upright. But the best moment from the trailer is when the player hops atop a large electric-type bear-rat wielding a minigun during a fight with Anubis, a creature not dissimilar to Lucario.

Palworld! The latest gameplay moments is revealed!

Have a happy easy-going lifestyle while farming & building with cute Pal💖

Let’s try not to force them into labor or eat them alive!🥺 Plz Retweet & Like, also add to your Steam Wish List to support us!!https://t.co/vO9X6YlwFN pic.twitter.com/Si8iIRWTv2 — Pocketpair – Craftopia & Palworld (@PocketpairGames) May 22, 2022

The trailer is a thrill ride from start to finish, and gamers seemingly love the wacky FPS monster collector. Some went as far as to claim Palworld looks more interesting than the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pocketpair’s Craftopia has already amassed a cult following, and Palworld could do the same. Make sure to follow Pocketpair on Twitter for the latest Palworld updates.