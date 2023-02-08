Overwatch 2 players discover unreleased Junker Queen & Ramattra skins

Unreleased Legendary skins for Junker Queen and Ramattra were uncovered by Overwatch 2 players shortly after the new Season 3 update went live.

In Overwatch 2 Season 3, there has been a new crop of skins that has brought a lot of hype for its the latest content drop. With a first-time collaboration skin with One Punch Man, dressing Hanzo up as cupid, and Kiriko even getting a new Mythic skin, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about.

Season 3 also includes major updates to its ranked system, new PvE events, and a new map set in Antarctica.

But what the devs might not have anticipated is that players would quickly uncover unreleased skins shortly after jumping into the update.

Upon the release of Season 3 on February 7, players have already found unfinished Legendary skins for both Junker Queen and Ramattra.

The Junker Queen skin, named Mob Boss, is most likely an Overwatch League skin. It explains why the skin is so brightly colored as it is meant to have as plain a texture model as possible so the devs can insert team colors onto it.

And the Ramattra skin, named Necromancer, is most likely a skin available to be purchased through the in-game store. The skin is also clearly unfinished as it lacks the polish many purchasable skins have.

The Junker Queen skin was quickly found in Overwatch’s menu by just filtering the Hero’s skins by Overwatch League.

But it is unclear how the Ramattra skin was first uncovered. It could possibly have been through the menus as well, or through uncovering it in the game’s files.

As of writing, both skins have since been removed from their respective Hero’s menus in the live build of Overwatch 2.

It is unknown if the early discovery of these unreleased skins will have an impact on their eventual release. But we’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge.