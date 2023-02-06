Overwatch 2 gets steamy with ‘Loverwatch Dating Sim’: Text-based game, Hanzo cosmetic, more

Overwatch 2 is turning up the heat in Season 3 as a spinoff ‘Loverwatch Dating Sim’ game has been announced where players try to romance either Mercy or Genji. From how the new game works to when you access it, here’s all there is to know.

With dozens of characters to pick from and their stories constantly evolving, almost every Overwatch 2 player is sure to have their own ‘best boy’ or favorite ‘waifu’. Fully recognizing this, Blizzard is leaning straight into it in the coming weeks with its very own Overwatch-themed dating simulator.

That’s right, an entire new project has been built from the ground up to give players an authentic dating experience they’ve always wanted with some of the game’s most popular characters.

From how the new mode works and where it can be played, to a look at an exclusive cosmetic you can unlock just for playing, here’s all you need to know about the Loverwatch Dating Sim.

What is the Loverwatch Dating Sim?

Taking Overwatch role-playing to a new level, the Loverwatch Dating Sim gives players an opportunity to romance two of the game’s most iconic characters in Mercy and Genji. Through a roughly 30-minute text-based story, players can pick between the love interests and work on stealing their hearts.

You won’t be alone, however, as Cupid, AKA Hanzo in a new Valentine’s-themed outfit, will be there to help you towards true love. Which dialogue options you pick determines how the characters see you and how successful your pursuit of happiness has been.

It’s worth keeping in mind that while Loverwatch may flesh out certain characters and cast them in a new light, the game is in no way canonical. Don’t expect events from this side story to be acknowledged in the base game itself.

How to play the Loverwatch Dating Sim

The Loverwatch Dating Sim can’t be accessed directly in Overwatch 2. Instead, players have to visit the official Loverwatch website here in order to start the game.

The entire experience is played through this website, however, it’s only available for a limited time. Loverwatch is set to go live on February 13 and be available through until February 28.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch finally has a Valentine’s event.

Exclusive Hanzo cosmetic unlocked through Loverwatch Dating Sim

By playing through the Loverwatch story, players have a chance of unlocking a special Cupid-themed Play of the Game Highlight featuring Hanzo.

In order to unlock it, players simply have to view the game’s secret ending. Though exactly how to get said ending remains a mystery for now. It could be that you have to successfully form a relationship by picking the right dialogue, or it could be a matter of romancing both Mercy and Genji.

We’ll be sure to update you here once the Loverwatch Dating Sim goes live on February 13.