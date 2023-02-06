Overwatch 2 Feb 7 patch notes: New map, Mercy rework, Brig buffs, Junkrat nerfs, more

The big Overwatch 2 Season 3 patch notes are here highlighting a lot of huge changes coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 doesn’t feature a new hero, but it will be introducing a new control map in the form of Antarctic Peninsula and whole bunch of features to improve the state of the game.

Of note, plenty of heroes are having their ultimate cost changed and tanks are undergoing some major health decreases in non-role queue modes such as team death match and open queue.

Additionally, there are some major changes to competitive play with players no longer needing to win 7 matches to see their rank go up or down with more updates on the way soon.

Article continues after ad

Of course, a patch wouldn’t be complete without some hero updates. Junkrat’s concussion mine is getting its damage decreased, which should be a welcome update. Reinhardt’s firestrike is getting some love, as is the damage for Sombra and Soldier 76’s weapons.

Support-wise, Brigitte and Zenyatta are getting buffed while Mercy is even gaining a brand new passive ability that will reward players more for healing.

Blizzard Entertainment There are some huge changes coming in Season 3.

Full patch notes:

OVERWATCH 2, SEASON 3

Drop into season three to explore the depths of the coolest new control map, Antarctic Peninsula. Compete in limited-time in-game events, such as Ultimate Valentine. Customize your heroes with new skins and cosmetics from the Battle Pass and weekly Shop drops. Now earn Credits in the Battle Pass that can be redeemed for over 250 cosmetics from the original Overwatch, and go premium to get exclusive rewards, such as Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko.

Article continues after ad

NEW MAP: ANTARCTIC PENINSULA

Journey across the frozen Antarctic Peninsula. Discover the abandoned station where the Overwatch Ecopoint team once searched for the source of a dangerous anomaly threatening the world and explore the wreckage of the icebreaker ship that failed to rescue Mei-Ling Zhou and her friends.

NEW FEATURE: STREAMER PROTECT

Players can now activate Streamer Protect options in-game settings. These options will provide players with ways to hide identifying information when livestreaming matches.

Accessibility Improvements

Improved Subtitles Options: text scalability, character portrait icons, speaker name, text color, background color, and subtitle preview in the options menu

Added mouse cursor size setting for PC

Added setting to select custom colors for Group and Alert colors in the UI. Preview feature added to preview custom colors in the accessibility options

Challenges

Added challenges to unlock “Silhouette” player icons for all heroes

Added tracking for each of the roles for the Weekly “Role Mastery” challenge

Added Ramattra unlock challenges

Partial progress through the season three Battle Pass is now carried over to the “Wins for Ramattra” challenge

Endorsements

Players can now endorse the opposing team

All players can now be endorsed in Free-For-All game modes

Game Report

Players can view scoreboards from previous matches within the View Game Reports menu found in the History tab of the Career Profile

Mystery Heroes Changes

Mystery heroes now limits each team to a maximum of three of each role Example: You are Reinhardt in Mystery Heroes. Your team also includes Mercy, Ana, and Lucio. When you die, you cannot respawn as a Support hero because there are already three Support heroes on your team. You will either be respawned as a Damage or a Tank hero

This new maximum role limit can be changed in Custom Games under Settings > Modes > All > Random Hero Role Limit Per Team, This setting only functions when the Respawn as Random Hero setting is enabled

Overwatch Credits are back

Overwatch Credits, which were previously labeled “Legacy Credits” and were not earnable in Overwatch 2, can now once again be earned through progressing in the Season 3 Battle Pass

All players can earn up to 1500 credits as free rewards, and another 500 credits are available as premium rewards in the Season 3 Battle Pass

Credits can be spent in the Hero Gallery, which now contains nearly all seasonal Epic and Legendary-tier skins released prior to the launch of Overwatch 2. This includes many skins that were previously only available for purchase with Coins in the “Just for You” section of our Shop

Ping System Update

Pressing Ability 1 or Ability 2 when the ping wheel is open and when these abilities are on cooldown now prints these cooldowns in chat. Example: If Baptiste’s Immortality Field is on cooldown and you press the key/button to activate the ability while the Ping Wheel is open, the cooldown for the ability will be printed in chat

COMPETITIVE PLAY

Season 3 competitive play begins now! Here are some of the latest updates aimed at improving the competitive experience in Overwatch 2:

Article continues after ad

Skill tiers and divisions will adjust after every 5 wins or 15 losses and ties (formally 7 wins or 20 losses and ties)

Players can select the “View Competitive Progress” button from the Competitive menu to view their progress toward receiving a rank update

Workshop Editor is back!

Workshop Moderation Tools

We added new menu options when reporting a player. Our goal is to give players more ways to report inappropriate behavior so that we can take action in a timely manner. As a result, you can select the category and sub-category that best explain why you are reporting the player or their custom content. The major categories include:

Inappropriate Communication

Inappropriate Name

Cheating

Gameplay Sabotage

Inappropriate Custom Content

ALL HEROES

Maximum ultimate charge retained when swapping heroes reduced from 30 to 25%

Developer Comment: As part of this patch, there was a tuning pass for how often ultimate abilities are being generated, so expect to see several ultimate cost adjustments across multiple heroes.

TANK ROLE PASSIVE

The health totals for all tank heroes will be lower when playing any game mode that does not have a role queue. Health totals will remain the same for tanks when playing any Role Queue enabled game.

Developer Comment: This change to the tank HP pools helps to address the relative power of those heroes in game modes where there can be multiple of them on the same team.

Article continues after ad

TANK

D.Va

Mech base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 350

Mech base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 350 to 200

Doomfist

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 450 to 300

Junkerqueen

Base health in Role Queue modes increased to 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 425 to 300

Developer Comment: The overall base health for Junkerqueen is increased by 25 HP.

Orisa

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 275

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 275 to 125

Augmented Fusion Driver

Damage falloff range reduced from 25 to 15 meters

Ramattra

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 450 to 300

Annihilation

Damaging enemies with the ultimate now slows the duration timer down instead of pausing it entirely. Lasts up to 20 seconds

Ultimate cost increased 12%

Developer Comment: The idea of an ultimate ability potentially lasting forever is an exciting concept, but the reality is that if it’s too easy to do it causes a lot of frustrations and with Ramattra’s ultimate in particular, an excessive amount of visual noise. We’re limiting the maximum duration to 20 seconds, which is still highly impactful for most team fights, but it guarantees it’ll end in a reasonable amount of time.

Reinhardt

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 325

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 325 to 175

Charge

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds

Fire Strike

Article continues after ad

Damage increased from 90 to 100

Earthshatter

Direct hit damage reduced from 250 to 170

Knockdown duration increased from 2.5 to 2.75 seconds

Ultimate cost increased 7%

Rocket Hammer

Knockback impulse reduced from 10 to 6

Developer Comment: In similar fashion to Roadhog’s Chain Hook combo changes last season, we’d generally like to avoid heroes in the Tank role from killing enemies in one shot. Earthshatter direct hit damage is being reduced with that goal in mind. In most cases, targets on the receiving end would die anyway during the knockdown stun, but it does open up some potential for their allies to intervene.

For now, we’re fine with Charge pin staying lethal to many characters due to the difficulty and risk involved. The Fire Strike damage increase does mean it could once again one-shot when combined with Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix, but that requires an ultimate combo with another hero. We’ll see how it plays out and adjust if necessary.

The Rocket Hammer knockback reduction sounds like a loss of power though it is actually aiming to reduce the number of times Reinhardt accidentally knocks enemies out of his melee range.

Roadhog

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 700

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 700 to 550

Whole Hog

Maximum duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds

Ultimate cost increased 8%

Developer Comment: Allowing Roadhog to use abilities during his ultimate made it much more reliable in a solo tank environment, though doing so was often much like just canceling the ultimate as it ran out of time. We’re adding a couple seconds to the maximum duration to increase the flexibility of player choices during the Whole Hog ultimate, but we’ll keep an eye on if it’s simply too much damage or knockback overall.

Sigma

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 350

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 350 to 200

Gravitic Flux

Ultimate cost increased 7%

Winston

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 350

Base health in none non-Role Queue modes reduced from 350 to 200

Barrier Projector

Health reduced from 700 to 650

Wrecking Ball

Base health in Role Queue modes reduced from 600 to 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 600 to 300

Shield health increased from 0 to 150

Pile Driver

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Minefield

Ultimate cost increased 9%

Arming time reduced from 1.5 to 1 second

Developer Comments: Wrecking Ball received some of the fewest changes in the transition to 5v5 as he proved to be one of the most effective solo tanks in early testing. His extreme mobility and massive health pool enable him to choose when to fight much more freely than other heroes. These changes are aimed at reducing his downtime so he can press that advantage even further. The regenerating shield health pool often leads to not needing to search for as many health packs before getting back in position.

Zarya

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 250

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 250 to 100

Graviton Surge

Ultimate cost increased 8%

DAMAGE

Cassidy

Combat Roll

Movement is no longer blocked by enemy player collision

Peacekeeper

Primary fire falloff range increased from 20 to 25 meters

Developer Comment: Combat Roll not being blocked by players is mostly a small quality-of-life change to make the ability feel smoother, particularly when rolling in a direction that you’re not facing.

Junkrat

Concussion Mine

Maximum damage reduced from 120 to 100

Developer Comment: As the Concussion Mine already has damage falloff the further from the explosion the enemy player is, lowering the maximum damage will require Junkrat to be slightly more accurate to achieve the same lethality with some of his combos.

Mei

Blizzard

Ultimate cost reduced 5%

Pharah

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Barrage

Ultimate cost reduced 5%

Reaper

Death Blossom

Ultimate cost reduced 8%

Soldier:76

Heavy Pulse Rifle

Number of shots to reach maximum recoil increased from 4 to 6

Recoil reduced 12%

Developer Comment: This is more an adjustment for the gun feels rather than strictly trying to add power, but it does have an effect on both. It makes the weapon handle more similar to the original version in that you can burst fire more accurately before the recoil kicks in.

Sombra

Machine Pistol

Damage per projectile increased from 7 to 7.5

Hack

Health pack hacked duration increased from 30 to 45 seconds

Developer Comments: Sombra is underperforming after her last round of changes. While we make progress on a small rework for her abilities, this damage increase will help strengthen Sombra even against targets that aren’t affected by her Hack effect. It’s a small increase per projectile, but it adds up quickly due to her fast fire rate. The health pack duration increase is a minor buff to avoid needing to re-hack them quite so often.

Symmetra

Photon Barrier

Ultimate cost increased 10%

Torbjorn

Deploy Turret

Turret base health reduced from 250 to 225

Developer Comment: With the move to 5v5 and one less player to shoot at it, Torbjorn’s turret tends to survive longer than ever. We’re reducing its health slightly to help it feel less like a sixth player and be easier to deal with once someone turns their attention to it.

Widowmaker

Base health reduced from 200 to 175

Developer Comment: We experimented with Widowmaker at 200 health for a while due to concerns that the increased power of tanks made her too vulnerable to them. Ultimately she gains more advantages from 5v5 than she loses so we’re returning her back to 175 HP to better enable more heroes to contest her lethal ranged capabilities.

SUPPORT

Ana

Biotic Grenade

Effect duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds

Brigitte

Repair Pack

Healing over time reduced from 55 to 50 per second

Applying a Repair Pack now instantly heals for 25 health on impact

Rally

Ultimate cost reduced 10%

Developer Comment: Repair Pack having a small amount of instant healing will help Brigitte have more agency in saving an injured ally and generally makes the ability feel more responsive and impactful.

Lucio

Sound Barrier

Ultimate cost reduced 7%

Mercy

Guardian Angel

Cooldown increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds

Holding the backwards directional input and canceling the ability with Jump now moves 20% slower

Caduceus Staff

Healing-per-second reduced from 55 to 45

Healing is increased by 50% for allies under half health

Regeneration Passive

“Regeneration” Passive removed

New Passive: “Sympathetic Recovery”

Mercy heals herself for 25% of healing done with the Caduceus Staff

Developer Comment: Replacing Mercy’s Regeneration passive with a more interesting interaction was something we wanted to do after all support heroes gained a similar version of it through their Role Passive.

For the Caduceus Staff change, this will empower Mercy even more as a triage healer and enable her to more often save low health allies. The overall time it takes to fully heal a 200-health hero from 1 hp is about the same as before.

For Guardian Angel, the cooldown increase is necessary to reduce the greatly increased mobility resulting from the recent rework to the jump cancel. It enabled Mercy to quickly launch herself long distances in any direction and be overly evasive for such a short downtime.

Moira

Coalescence

Ultimate cost reduced 5%

Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction

Ammo increased from 20 to 25

Developer Comment: We’ve been discussing options to potentially increase Zenyatta’s survivability. We’ve seen previously in the beta that Zenyatta is on somewhat of a knife’s edge for balance. Even just 25 more shield health pushed him into overpowered-must-pick territory at the pro level. To balance his powerful damage output, the lack of mobility is an intentional disadvantage by design, so we’d prefer not to change that too much. Instead, we’re adding more ammo to lengthen the times between when Zenyatta is most vulnerable, which is when he is reloading.

SEASON 3 MAP POOLS

Push

New Queen Street – Morning

Colosseo – Morning (NEW)

Esperança – Morning

Hybrid

Blizzard World – Morning

King’s Row – Evening

Midtown – Morning

Numbani – Morning

Paraíso – Morning

Escort

Dorado – Night

Havana – Night (NEW)

Junkertown – Morning

Circuit royal – Morning (NEW)

Rialto – Morning

Shambali Monastery – Night

Control

Antarctic Peninsula – Night (NEW MAP)

Ilios – Morning

Lijiang Tower – Night

Nepal – Evening

Oasis – Evening

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Ping System

Unified the range for most targeted ally pings to 35 meters

Fixed D.Va hearing the “Behind You” VO in unintended circumstances when enemies are pinged

Fixed a bug where pings could be fired by the Communication Wheel if the Ping Wheel had been canceled (by not moving the mouse or with a manual cancel)

Fixed free camera spectators hearing “Need Healing/Need Help” sound effects (not voice-over) if the hero requesting healing was injured and within 30 meters of the spectator’s free cam

Fixed Mercy’s Soul Pings not displaying her Resurrect cooldown time remaining in some circumstances

Made all pings available to be placed in the Communication Wheel

Fixed the issue where OW1 players with pings in the Communication Wheel couldn’t change their options in the Communications menu

Fixed self-pings being able to fire Hero-specific pings (Example: Group Up could cause Mercy to say she’d like to Resurrect a teammate)

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to receive or send invites

Fixed an issue with Junkerqueen’s Mythic skin ‘Zeus’ not having glowing hair on console

Resolved a bug where all maps were toggled off by default when starting a new Custom Game

Fixed a bug where sometimes Health Packs were displaying the cooldown circle while the health pack was available

Fixed a bug where the Social Screen would not display friends correctly on some consoles

Improved the performance when viewing the friend’s section of the Competitive leaderboard

Fixed an issue with Cyber Genji displaying broken animations when using emotes or souvenirs

Healing VFX on players being healed should no longer clip through the environment

Resolved an issue with the level of bloom on several maps

MAPS

Blizzard World

Fixed lighting in several areas around the map

Busan

Meka Base: Fixed areas near forklifts that players could become stuck on

Dorado

Fixed lighting in some areas of the map

Esperança

Fixed some areas that should have been slippery for players but were not

Fixed some areas where players could become stuck

Added a missing flag to the loading screen of Esperança

Oasis

City Center: Fixed several reflection issues

Gardens: Fixed multiple lighting issues

Colosseo

Fixed ambient lighting across the map

Shambali Monastery

Fixed areas of the map that should have been slippery but were not

Fixed areas of the map that allowed players to leave the playable space

Fixed areas players could become stuck

General bug fixes across the map

HEROES

Ana

Fixed a bug with Ana’s OWL skins missing their eyepatch

Doomfist

Fixed an issue where Doomfist would spawn with an empowered punch if killed by the environment while blocking

Fixed a bug where Environmental eliminations from Rocket Punch were not credited if the target slammed into a wall before dying

Fixed a bug where Seismic Slam would sometimes fail to break breakables

Resolved an issue with Seismic Slam not animating correctly when used to cancel Rocket Punch

Fixed an instance where Doomfist could use Primary Fire during the Meteor Strike outro animation

Genji

Fixed a bug to make Genji’s attack animations smoother

Junkerqueen

(Fixed in a previous update) Fixed an issue where Carnage could activate the cooldown reduction on non-player objects

Junkrat

Fixed an issue with Steel Trap sometimes failing to place

Kiriko

Fixed an issue where using Swift Step would sometimes cause Kiriko to fall through the map

Fixed an issue where Swift Step was missing effects when arriving at the target

Hero Melee animations should animate more consistently when under the effect of Kitsune Rush

Mercy

Fixed a bug where Mercy’s heal target would heal to full if the Mercy player disconnects from the game if they were actively healing

Moira

Fixed an issue where Coalescence was not benefiting from Kitsune Rush

Ramattra

Fixed a bug with Ravenous Vortex not spawning if it gets stuck between the Push bot and the barrier it pushes

Fixed a bug where damage from some abilities was not counting toward the ‘Incomparable Pain’ achievement

Fixed an issue with the Heroic Highlight Intro being blurry in the Hero Gallery

Sigma

Fixed an issue where Sigma’s Hyperspheres were sometimes missing

Sombra

Fixed a bug with Sombra’s Passive tooltip displaying the incorrect value

Symmetra