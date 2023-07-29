OpTic Gaming raise over $10,000 for charity in just 4 hours

Over ten thousand dollars was quickly raised by legendary esports and content powerhouse ‘OpTic Gaming’ in a matter of hours following a charity live stream event named ‘Summer Streamathon’.

OpTic was founded in 2006 and has since been known as one of the oldest and most successful esports organisations in the world. The ‘GREENWALL’ as their fans have been known, have always been their core focus, presenting a unique family culture across all their content and esports teams. They have competed in various game titles such as Apex Legends, CSGO, Valorant, Halo and famously Call of Duty, which the organization was built on.

Article continues after ad

The genius backbone behind the organization which has gained millions of fans across the globe, such as 3.2 million followers on Twitter, is down to their CEO and founder Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriquez, having achieved 1 million followers respectively. Hector grew OpTic by recognizing the potential of content creation, becoming an industry leader since their introduction. This inevitability created household names such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Call of Duty Legend and Matthew ’Nadeshot’ Haag, founder of 100 Thieves.

Having an enormous fanbase attracts large sponsorship and partnership deals, whereby the team is currently partnered with giants Mountain Dew, Wingstop and Oakley to name a few.

Article continues after ad

OpTic recently agreed a three-year deal in 2021 with the charity Children’s Health, raising $15,096.00 last year through an annual event named the ‘Summer Streamathon’. This year on July 28, the Streamathon returned again, this time with a bigger production.

How did they raise over $10,000?

Eight creators participated in this year’s event which was live-streamed on Twitch via the main OpTic channel, as well as the creator’s own streams. Fan favorites Scump and Shottzy were key, as the two faces of OpTic lead teams of four competing against each other in games including: Minecraft, Mini Golf and Jenga.

Article continues after ad

Team Scump:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Scump

Maniac

Retals

Hitch

Team Shottzy:

Shottzy

H3CZ

Karma

Methodz

In-stream donation incentives were key, including $1-500 for Minecraft which allowed donators to directly impact the game live, $100 handicap for one of the teams and $50 for Shottzy to take a Geography test.

In under 20 minutes, $2000 had already been raised, whereby fans were able to donate as part of either team with a running total. By the end of the stream Team Scump was crowned the winner with a total of $5,297.69 compared to Team Shottzy raising $5,135.19.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately combining the two team’s totals and donations after the broadcast it was later announced that OpTic had raised all together $13,367 for the Children’s Health charity in just four hours.

For more information regarding OpTic Gaming as an organization and its recent full rebranding follow the attached link.