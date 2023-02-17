How to watch HCS Charlotte Kickoff Major: Stream, schedule, groups & teams

The 2023 Halo Championship Series is about to get started, with the best Halo pros in the world taking to Charlotte, NC for the HCS Kickoff Major. Here are all the key details.

The HCS 2022 season saw OpTic Gaming become Halo world champions once again as former Call of Duty star Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper made his grand return to Halo.

Now, the 2023 season is about to truly kick off with the first LAN Major of the year, and while OpTic are still one of the best teams, the competition is looking pretty tight.

Here’s how you can watch the opening tournament of the year, as well as who’s competing and the match schedule.

HCS Charlotte Major stream

The $250k tournament is taking place on the official Halo Twitch channel, with the action kicking off on Friday, February 24.

The tournament will last until the grand finals take place on Sunday, February 26, and will take up most of the day during each day of the tournament.

HCS Charlotte Major schedule

The broadcast for the HCS Kickoff starts at 12 PM ET on Friday, Feb 24, with the Open Bracket, but the Pool Play portion of the tournament will officially kick off at 10 AM ET on Saturday, Feb 25.

The Grand Finals of the tournament are due to take place at 5 PM ET on Sunday, Feb 26.

There is not an official match schedule at the time of writing, though we will be sure to update this page when it arrives.

HCS Charlotte Major groups

Below are the full groups at the HCS Kickoff, with an Open Bracket team joining each group after the action on Friday.

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D FaZe Clan OpTic Gaming Gamers First Native Gaming Red Shopify Rebellion Sentinels Believe the Hype Spacestation Gaming Natus Vincere Quadrant Luminosity Gaming Divine Mind Open Bracket Open Bracket Open Bracket Open Bracket

HCS Charlotte Major teams

Here is the full list of players and teams in Pool Play, featuring veteran stars, world champions, and young talent gunning for their first taste of glory.

Team Players FaZe Clan Snakebite, Frosty, Renegade, Royal 2 OpTic Gaming Trippy, aPG, FormaL, Lucid G1 bubu dubu, Falcated, Svspector, Sabinater Native Gaming Red Druk, Taulek, Mannny, SoulSnipe Spacestation Eco, StelluR, Bound, Pznguin Believe the Hype MoNnsTcR, Boammx, Precisin, Neuronical Sentinels Spartan, KingNick, Lethul, Kuhlect Spotify Rebellion MentaL, Karmea, Rayne, RyaNoob Natus Vincere Jimbo, Snipedrone, SoSnakey, zMightys Quadrant SLG, Sica, Lqgend, TchiK Luminosity Drift, Atzo, Bullet, Noble Divine Mind Madsyy, Swayz, BZIIRK, Slayz

Be sure to tune in when the action kicks off on Friday, February 24.