Sources: OpTic Texas want Kenny for CDL 2023/24 season

According to sources, Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams is set to join OpTic Texas for the upcoming Call of Duty League season, after much speculation over who will join OpTic as well as the future of the LA Thieves team.

The end of the 2022/23 season saw the entire LA Thieves team be made unrestricted free agents, having not signed new deals after their world championship win in 2022.

With Sam ‘Octane’ Larew retiring, the team was immediately left without a superstar main AR, plus the rumored moves of Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon to Toronto Ultra and Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan to Atlanta FaZe left them in a dire situation.

Things got worse, though, as they failed to come to terms on a new deal with Kenny, who received interest from other teams.

OpTic pivot after Drazah chooses FaZe

After OpTic failed to land Drazah, who was their number one target throughout the offseason next to Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari, their choices were split between a number of options. While Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray was expected to reunite with Pred under the OpTic banner, the team instead opted to go after a more veteran talent in Kenny.

According to Dexerto sources, the deal is not yet signed but is a work in progress, with LA Thieves failing to negotiate a figure that Kenny was happy with to stay with them.

Once the top teams have all signed their new rosters, though, the landscape should start to develop more for players to join the middle and lower-ranked teams.

Should this move go ahead, the OpTic Texas roster for next season would be:

Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell

Kenny previously played for a very different OpTic, with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in Modern Warfare (2019), though this would mark his first tenure with the Greenwall and what is now known as “real OpTic” in comparison with OGLA.

Keep up with 2024 CDL Rostermania with our dedicated hub here.