OpTic Texas appear to hire Karma as new CDL coach

Karma is one of the most successful players in Call of Duty history.

OpTic Gaming released a video ahead of Major 5, seemingly confirming Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow as the next coach of its Call of Duty League roster.

Karma is widely regarded as one of the greatest Call of Duty competitors of all time. The Canadian became the first player to win three world championships, earning his third and final ring as a member of the unforgettable OpTic dynasty squad.

After a disappointing Modern Warfare 2019 season, Karma called it a career. However, he didn’t stray too far, regularly streaming and making content with OpTic. During an exclusive interview with Dexerto at CDL Major 3, ‘Karma’ expressed interest in returning to the CDL as a coach for OpTic Texas.

Karma may have received his wish, as OpTic Texas looked to have brought in the COD legend as its next coach.

OpTic Texas hints at Karma becoming next coach

On May 25, OpTic Gaming released a video that pans over and reveals Karma coaching the OpTic Texas players.

H3CZ provided some insight into why OpTic potentially made the move. He claimed: “There is still the doubt and question of whether or not we are able to win a championship without a coach.”

OpTic Texas made a remarkable losers bracket run at Major 3 before ultimately falling to Toronto Ultra in the Grand Final. And then, after going 5-0 in Major 4 Qualifiers, Texas lost a second straight Grand Final at the hands of the LA Thieves.

Next, The red-hot OpTic roster went undefeated in Major 5 Qualifiers, putting the team in a great position for another shot at a Major title.

As for what Karma can offer, he explained how he would approach coaching.

“I wouldn’t go in with a mindset of hey, you have to do this; I would take it from an outsider’s perspective of, like, what can I help with?”

The three-time world champion also believes he would have the support of his players, especially Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell.

“That’s the biggest thing. I know Brandon definitely would, and I honestly think they all would. Not even being egotistical, but I just feel like everyone gives me that respect.”

It remains to be seen when this move will be officially announced. OpTic Texas faces off against Florida in Major V round one on May 25 at 4:30 EST.