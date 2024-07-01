Esports World Cup 2024: Schedule, streams, results, more

The 2024 Esports World Cup is upon us, and with a who’s who of featured games and teams, there’s a lot to keep track of. So here are all the winners for each game as competitions get underway.

From the start of July till late August, the Esports World Cup, a successor to the Gamers8 event, is debuting this year, and the Saudi Esports Federation, with the help of the ESL FACEIT group, is bringing almost every major esport to Saudi Arabia.

Sporting a combined $60 million prize pool, it has broken the record as the biggest in esports history, handily breaking Gamer8’s $45 million last year, and with it is almost every single esport you can imagine.

Esports World Cup

Below we’ll update you on each game’s tournament winners, dates, prize pool, and results as the Esports World Cup 2024 event gets underway.

Esports World Cup 2024 streams

Some games featured at the Esports World Cup will have their own streams, while others will be streaming on EWC’s main channel.

So here is a list of all the games and where you can catch the matches.

Esports World Cup 2024 Schedule & results

Mobile Legends [Mid Season Cup 2024]: July 3 – July 14 ($3,500,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $1,000,000 2 TBD $500,000 3-4 TBD $200,000

Dota 2 [Riyadh Masters]: July 4 – July 21 ($5,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $1,500,000 2 TBD $800,000 3 TBD $600,000

League of Legends: July 5 – July 8 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $400,000 2 TBD $200,000 3-4 TBD $100,000

Warzone: July 3 – July 6 ($1,000,00)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $200,000 2 TBD $150,000 3 TBD $100,000

Free Fire: July 10 – July 14 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

Counter-Strike 2: July 17 – July 21 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $400,000 2 TBD $175,000 3-4 TBD $85,000

PUBG Mobile: July 19 – July 28 ($3,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

Mobile Legends Women: July 24 – July 27 ($500,00)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $180,000 2 TBD $80,000 3-4 TBD $40,000

Overwatch 2: July 24 – July 28 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $400,000 2 TBD $160,000 3-4 TBD $80,000

Rainbow Six Seige: July 31 – August 4 ($2,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $750,000 2 TBD $350,000 3-4 TBD $160,000

Apex Legends: August 1 – August 4 ($2,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $600,000 2 TBD $375,000 3 TBD $200,000

Honor of Kings [Invitational Midseason]: August 1 – August 4 ($3,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

Teamfight Tactics: August 8 – August 11 ($500,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $200,000 2 TBD $100,000 3-4 TBD $45,000

Fortnite: August 8 – August 11 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $400,000 2 TBD $160,000 3-4 TBD $80,000

Street Fighter 6: August 8 – August 11 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $300,000 2 TBD $140,000 3 TBD $75,000

Starcraft 2: August 14 – August 18 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $400,000 2 TBD $150,000 3 TBD $80,000

Modern Warfare 3: August 15 – August 18 ($1,800,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $600,000 2 TBD $320,000 3-4 TBD $160,000

EA FC 24: August 15 – August 18 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $300,000 2 TBD $150,000 3-4 TBD $90,000

PUBG: August 21 – August 25 ($2,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $700,000 2 TBD $350,000 3 TBD $210,000

Rocket League: August 22 – August 25 ($500,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $200,000 2 TBD $80,000 3-4 TBD $40,000

RENNSPORT [ESL R1 Spring]: August 22 – August 25 ($500,000)

Driver Championship

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $25,000 2 TBD $18,000 3 TBD $13,500

Team Championship

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $170,000 2 TBD $95,000 3 TBD $60,000

Tekken 8: August 22 – August 25 ($1,000,000)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $300,000 2 TBD $140,000 3-4 TBD $75,000

Esports World Cup 2024 Club Championship leaderboard

Not only will esports clubs be competing in individual games, but their overall performance across the entire event will be tracked based on how many Club Points they get.

Each game will have Club Points up for grabs for orgs, the higher the placement, the more points orgs receive.

As a general rule of thumb, all games will give out 1000 points for 1st place, 600 points for 2nd, and 350 points if the game has a 3rd place or 275 points if the game has a consolidated 3rd-4th place.

There will be a $20,000,000 prize pool for this Club Championship which will be distributed to the top 16 teams. The top team will receive $7,000,000.

The Club Championship is open to all teams that are participating in EWC tournaments, regardless of whether or not they are part of the Club Program.

Below you can see how the prize pool will be split: