Esports World Cup 2024: Schedule, streams, results, more

Jeremy Gan
Esports World Cup

The 2024 Esports World Cup is upon us, and with a who’s who of featured games and teams, there’s a lot to keep track of. So here are all the winners for each game as competitions get underway.

From the start of July till late August, the Esports World Cup, a successor to the Gamers8 event, is debuting this year, and the Saudi Esports Federation, with the help of the ESL FACEIT group, is bringing almost every major esport to Saudi Arabia.

Sporting a combined $60 million prize pool, it has broken the record as the biggest in esports history, handily breaking Gamer8’s $45 million last year, and with it is almost every single esport you can imagine.

Esports-World-Cup-takes over-Vegas-SphereEsports World Cup

Below we’ll update you on each game’s tournament winners, dates, prize pool, and results as the Esports World Cup 2024 event gets underway.

Esports World Cup 2024 streams

Some games featured at the Esports World Cup will have their own streams, while others will be streaming on EWC’s main channel.

So here is a list of all the games and where you can catch the matches.

GameStream
Apex LegendsEWC
Dota 2EWC Dota 2
EA FC 24EASportsFC
Free FireFree Fire Esports
Fortnite EWC
Honor of KingsHoK_Global_Esports
Mobile LegendsMLBB Official
Modern WarfareEWC CoD
Overwatch 2EWC
PUBGPUBG Esports
PUBG MobilePUBG Mobile Esports
Rainbow Six SiegeEWC
RENNSPORTEWC
Rocket LeagueEWC
Starcraft 2EWC
Street Fighter 6TBD
Teamfight TacticsEWC TFT
Tekken 8TBD
Warzone EWC CoD

Esports World Cup 2024 Schedule & results

Mobile Legends [Mid Season Cup 2024]: July 3 – July 14 ($3,500,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$1,000,000
2TBD$500,000
3-4TBD$200,000

Dota 2 [Riyadh Masters]: July 4 – July 21 ($5,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$1,500,000
2TBD$800,000
3TBD$600,000

League of Legends: July 5 – July 8 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$400,000
2TBD$200,000
3-4TBD$100,000

Warzone: July 3 – July 6 ($1,000,00)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$200,000
2TBD$150,000
3TBD$100,000

Free Fire: July 10 – July 14 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBDTBD
2TBDTBD
3TBDTBD

Counter-Strike 2: July 17 – July 21 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$400,000
2TBD$175,000
3-4TBD$85,000

PUBG Mobile: July 19 – July 28 ($3,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBDTBD
2TBDTBD
3TBDTBD

Mobile Legends Women: July 24 – July 27 ($500,00)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$180,000
2TBD$80,000
3-4TBD$40,000

Overwatch 2: July 24 – July 28 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$400,000
2TBD$160,000
3-4TBD$80,000

Rainbow Six Seige: July 31 – August 4 ($2,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$750,000
2TBD$350,000
3-4TBD$160,000

Apex Legends: August 1 – August 4 ($2,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$600,000
2TBD$375,000
3TBD$200,000

Honor of Kings [Invitational Midseason]: August 1 – August 4 ($3,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBDTBD
2TBDTBD
3TBDTBD

Teamfight Tactics: August 8 – August 11 ($500,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$200,000
2TBD$100,000
3-4TBD$45,000

Fortnite: August 8 – August 11 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$400,000
2TBD$160,000
3-4TBD$80,000

Street Fighter 6: August 8 – August 11 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$300,000
2TBD$140,000
3TBD$75,000

Starcraft 2: August 14 – August 18 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$400,000
2TBD$150,000
3TBD$80,000

Modern Warfare 3: August 15 – August 18 ($1,800,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$600,000
2TBD$320,000
3-4TBD$160,000

EA FC 24: August 15 – August 18 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$300,000
2TBD$150,000
3-4TBD$90,000

PUBG: August 21 – August 25 ($2,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$700,000
2TBD$350,000
3TBD$210,000

Rocket League: August 22 – August 25 ($500,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$200,000
2TBD$80,000
3-4TBD$40,000

RENNSPORT [ESL R1 Spring]: August 22 – August 25 ($500,000)

Driver Championship

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$25,000
2TBD$18,000
3TBD$13,500

Team Championship

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$170,000
2TBD$95,000
3TBD$60,000

Tekken 8: August 22 – August 25 ($1,000,000)

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1TBD$300,000
2TBD$140,000
3-4TBD$75,000

Esports World Cup 2024 Club Championship leaderboard

Not only will esports clubs be competing in individual games, but their overall performance across the entire event will be tracked based on how many Club Points they get.

Each game will have Club Points up for grabs for orgs, the higher the placement, the more points orgs receive.

As a general rule of thumb, all games will give out 1000 points for 1st place, 600 points for 2nd, and 350 points if the game has a 3rd place or 275 points if the game has a consolidated 3rd-4th place.

There will be a $20,000,000 prize pool for this Club Championship which will be distributed to the top 16 teams. The top team will receive $7,000,000.

The Club Championship is open to all teams that are participating in EWC tournaments, regardless of whether or not they are part of the Club Program.

Below you can see how the prize pool will be split:

PlacementTeamPrize Pool (USD)
1TBD$7,000,000
2TBD$4,000,000
3TBD$2,000,000
4TBD$1,500,000
5TBD$1,250,000
6TBD$1,000,000
7TBD$800,000
8TBD$600,000
9TBD$450,000
10TBD$350,000
11TBD$250,000
12TBD$200,000
13TBD$150,000
14TBD$150,000
15TBD$150,000
16TBD$150,000
