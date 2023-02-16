Methodz joins OpTic Gaming as a content creator

OpTic Gaming announced the signing of Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni as a full-time content creator ahead of Major 3 Qualifiers.

After 11 years of competing, Methodz announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty at CDL Major 2. The Boston Breach confirmed Methodz’ departure on February 15, opening the door for him to begin his next chapter with a new organization.

Coincidentally, Methodz’ long-time friend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner also retired during CDL Stage 2. Scump started his own CDL watch parties and dominated viewership numbers. His first stream peaked at around 95,000 viewers, topping the Call of Duty League’s own viewership of 63,000 views.

It only made sense for OpTic Gaming to swoop in and bring the duo back together for future watch parties and more content in the pipeline.

OpTic Gaming signs Methodz

OpTic Gaming Scump, Methodz, Octane and Crimsix on OpTic Gaming.

On February 16, OpTic Gaming announced the signing of Methodz. He briefly played with Scump on OpTic during Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Scump opened the live stream by saying, “Zinni is back, ladies and gentlemen,” and confirmed Methodz will be joining him for the Major 3 qualifiers watch party starting on February 17.

CDL and Green Wall fans celebrated the decision to bring Methdoz into the fold.

Former OpTic Gaming teammate and current LA Thieves player Sam ‘Octane’ Larew responded, “is this a fever dream?”

FaZe Zooma added, “congrats Tony, happy for you, brother,” and Minnesota RØKKR’s Dillon “Attach” Price responded, “congrats brother! You’re going to kill it.”

As for what we can expect from Methodz, he said he plans on playing a little bit of Ranked Play with Scump but is excited to play new games away from Call of Duty.